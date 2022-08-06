Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary: Tuesday August 9
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday August 9, with a high near 88. Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m., and the expected scattered thunderstorms have prompted the National Weather Services to issue a hazardous weather outlook for the region. Extended forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and region: “a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday August 9 due to the possibility of scattered and numerous thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
Metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warning | Live Weather Blog
ATLANTA — Storms are starting to move through metro Atlanta on Monday. Lightning, heavy rain will likely come with the storms prompting warnings for drivers to be wary of inclement weather during their evening commute. 11Alive will track the rain as it moves through the area. Follow live updates...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Forsyth by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dawson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia Southeastern Dawson County in north central Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver City, or near Dawsonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cumming, Dawsonville, Dougherty, Matt, Silver City, Chestatee, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Ducktown, Coal Mountain, Hightower, War Hill Park and McKee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
First Alert: Scattered storms continue through the midweek
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday evening in north Georgia. A few storms could contain strong winds and hail with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. There is a lower chance of storms after midnight. The risk of storms on Wednesday and Thursday is about 40% and...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Coweta County in west central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattahoochee Hills, or 7 miles southwest of City of South Fulton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newnan, City of South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Sharpsburg, Chattahoochee Hills, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Arnco-Sargent, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Roscoe, Thomas Crossroads and Madras. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
Get your creativity for the fall holiday season revved up early with Kennesaw’s “Scarecrows on Main”
Get your fall holiday season creativity revved up early with the City of Kennesaw‘s “Scarecrows on Main,” where residents and organizations in Kennesaw create scarecrows to display in the city’s downtown. For the details, refer to the press release we’ve reprinted below:. The City of...
New exit lane opens as part of ongoing I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project
ATLANTA — A new westbound exit on Interstate 285 opened Monday morning. The new exit opening is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s ongoing I-285/Georgia 400 interchange project. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michele Newell tells us that the exit...
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
Residents in DeKalb County frustrated after utility lines left unmoved, unfixed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” An earlier version of this story mentioned ‘live power lines.’ The lines were not power lines but utility lines. As storms begin to roll in, some DeKalb county residents are hoping it doesn’t cause downed utility lines.
New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening
Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
East Cobb retail update: J. Crew store coming to Merchants Walk
There hasn’t been an official announcement other than what’s covering up the windows as renovations continue:. A J. Crew Factory store is coming to Merchants Walk (1311 Johnson Ferry Road). It’s taking the former Calico Homes space, between the relocated Verizon Wireless spot and the Old Navy store....
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
