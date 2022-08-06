Effective: 2022-08-08 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Coweta County in west central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattahoochee Hills, or 7 miles southwest of City of South Fulton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newnan, City of South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Whitesburg, Sharpsburg, Chattahoochee Hills, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Arnco-Sargent, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Roscoe, Thomas Crossroads and Madras. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO