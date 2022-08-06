ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata have said that a man assaulted four hospital employees at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. According to Ephrata Police, 21-year-old Damon Ruoss was charged as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 9. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
Police apprehend fugitive in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police apprehended a fugitive Thursday afternoon. A city spokesperson said Rahfeek Scott, 28, was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. Police learned Scott was inside an apartment in the 800 block of Green Street and responded around 1:30 p.m. Police said he tried...
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
York police investigating two suspicious deaths

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two suspicious deaths. Police said they were called to a home on the 600 block of West Locust Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of several people who were unconscious. Officers said they found five people in need...
22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
