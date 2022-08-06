Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
WGAL
Charges reinstated against woman accused of hitting, killing Pennsylvania state troopers
PHILADELPHIA — A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman accused of hitting and killing three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, in Philadelphia. The crash happened in March on I-95 near the sports stadiums. Investigators said Jayana Webb, 22, was driving under the influence and speeding...
Motorist indicted in drunken driving crash that killed passenger
A grand jury has indicted a Salem County motorist in connection with a fatal crash that killed his passenger. Kyle G. Blackston, 36, of Carneys Point Township, was allegedly drunk when he drove a car on Route 40 near Game Creek Road in Carneys Point Township on March 6, according to police.
Truck crashes into house in Cecil County
A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning. It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.
abc27.com
Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata have said that a man assaulted four hospital employees at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. According to Ephrata Police, 21-year-old Damon Ruoss was charged as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 9. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
WGAL
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
WGAL
Police apprehend fugitive in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police apprehended a fugitive Thursday afternoon. A city spokesperson said Rahfeek Scott, 28, was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. Police learned Scott was inside an apartment in the 800 block of Green Street and responded around 1:30 p.m. Police said he tried...
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department vehicle involved in crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A patrol vehicle for the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was involved in a crash. The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill Road in Penn Township, according to NLCRPD. There were no injuries, but the police vehicle was damaged...
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD
A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye...
Two Dead and Several Injured in York
YORK, PA- The York City Police Department has begun an unusual death investigation after a...
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
WGAL
York police investigating two suspicious deaths
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two suspicious deaths. Police said they were called to a home on the 600 block of West Locust Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of several people who were unconscious. Officers said they found five people in need...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Nottingham MD
Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
