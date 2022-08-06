New look Revolution another big test for Orlando City

Read on otowns11.com
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Oklahoma little leaguer comforts opposing pitcher in sportsmanship moment of the week (Video)
A moment of great sportsmanship was shown among young little league kids after an accidental hit to the helmet was taken on a pitch. An Oklahoma little leaguer took a pitch to the helmet from a Texas East little leaguer. While being hit by a pitch is never an easy...
Podcast: KC Chiefs vs. Bears preview show
On the latest Arrowhead Addict podcast, we look at the players to watch and the biggest questions heading into the KC Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Bears. After months of waiting for the seasons to change and the pages of the calendar to turn, there’s actual football being played by members of the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of this week. On tap is the team’s preseason opener for the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears.
