Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
police1.com
Jury rejects claim against Calif. police after wrong-way driver on meth died during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
Elk Grove rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
CHP looking for vehicle involved in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Police have identified the vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly Saturday hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old woman. According to California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenback Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was hit...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
Calaveras County deputy arrested after relapsing on opiate addiction, deputies say
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A Calaveras County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on drug and gun charges at his Sonora home. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Timothy Ball, 33, and noted that Ball had a history of alcohol and opiate abuse. Deputies originally received an allegation...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized
(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
$50K reward offered for info in possible abduction of missing teen, Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators in Placer County are still searching for a missing teenager who vanished Friday night following a party of up to 300 people. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
Placer County D.A. questions early release of inmate recently charged with murder
Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire wants answers after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation granted early release to an inmate who was arrested again last month in the murder of a Sacramento woman.
