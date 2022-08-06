ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
BENICIA, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A early morning crash in Elk Grove left one person dead and one with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday morning around 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive, south of Grant Line Road. CHP says the driver of a 2021...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
ABC10

CHP looking for vehicle involved in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Police have identified the vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly Saturday hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old woman. According to California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenback Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was hit...
ORANGEVALE, CA
ABC10

Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo. 
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized

(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window

ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
