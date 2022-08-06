DUI Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into 4 Other Vehicles in Petaluma

A woman has been arrested after crashing into four vehicles in Petaluma. On Friday night, the motorist was driving westbound on Lakeville Highway and struck a vehicle in front of them. The vehicle that was struck pulled off onto the shoulder of the road near Browns Lane while the suspect’s vehicle continued westbound. The suspect then struck a second vehicle on Lakeville at Frates Road with that vehicle pulling over as well. The suspect continued and struck a parked vehicle on Lakeville at South McDowell and a fourth vehicle that was parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard. Three fled the vehicle after the fourth crash with only the driver, Kaytlyn Kiley, being located by police. Kiley was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital and then arrested for Driving under Influence, Hit and Run and Possession of a Narcotic. Three illegal narcotics were located in the suspect’s vehicle.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO