DUI Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into 4 Other Vehicles in Petaluma

Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Related
ksro.com
Woman Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Four Vehicles in Petaluma
A woman has been arrested after crashing into four vehicles in Petaluma. On Friday night, the motorist was driving westbound on Lakeville Highway and struck a vehicle in front of them. The vehicle that was struck pulled off onto the shoulder of the road near Browns Lane while the suspect’s vehicle continued westbound. The suspect then struck a second vehicle on Lakeville at Frates Road with that vehicle pulling over as well. The suspect continued and struck a parked vehicle on Lakeville at South McDowell and a fourth vehicle that was parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard. Three fled the vehicle after the fourth crash with only the driver, Kaytlyn Kiley, being located by police. Kiley was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital and then arrested for Driving under Influence, Hit and Run and Possession of a Narcotic. Three illegal narcotics were located in the suspect’s vehicle.
sftimes.com
Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek
A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Fremont Recycling Company Allegedly Paid for Stolen Catalytic Converters: PD
Police in Fremont announced on Monday that a year-long investigation into a local recycling center has allegedly yielded stolen catalytic converter material and pallets containing at least 300 suspected stolen converters, the department said. Arrow Recovery, located in the 46000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont, was the subject...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Catch Man Wanted for Multiple Felony Warrants
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of Alexander Hernandez, 31, who was wanted for felony warrants for burglary who ran from police. According to police, Hernandez was arrested after a traffic stop occurred Wednesday off Highway 4 near Sand Creek Road where he attempted to flee and was ultimately arrested by officers. Police released video on Facebook of the officer responding.
eastcountytoday.net
Riders Arrested for Reckless Dirt Bike Riding in Oakley
At approximently 6:50 pm Monday, the Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. According to police, an Oakley Police officer saw a trio of small dirt bikes being operated recklessly on Main Street near Live Oak Avenue. The reckless driving included all three riders running a red light. The police officer tried to stop the bikes but they lead him on a pursuit down Main Street. One of the dirt bikes fled onto Vintage Parkway.
Highway collision leaves two drivers injured
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious, police said. Just before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old man in a white Chevrolet Spark was driving east on the highway between Frates Road and Browns Lane. Police said that he attempted to unlawfully overtake the vehicle in front […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
Fremont police recover 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters from local business
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department finished a year-long investigation into a local business that yielded at least 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters, it announced in a press release Monday. FPD said that Arrow Recovery, a recycling business on 46025 Warm Springs Road, had been accepting stolen catalytic converters. Arrow Recovery describes its […]
NBC Bay Area
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant in Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings Over the Weekend
A fatal shooting in Oakland late Sunday night marked the third homicide of the weekend in the East Bay's largest city, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
danvillesrupdates.com
Shot Fired, Witness Pistol Whipped During Danville Armed Robbery at Shopping Center
DANVILLE – A witness was pistol-whipped by one of three suspects during an armed robbery in the Livery Shopping Center Saturday afternoon. At around 2:44 pm Saturday, officers with the Danville Police Department were notified of an armed robbery at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Road. As...
EXCLUSIVE: Woman's vehicle stolen from Concord car wash after employee gives keys to wrong person
Orton says the employee didn't check for a claim ticket or any other identification after handing a man the car keys -- the error that will cost her thousands of dollars.
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
KTVU FOX 2
Danville police searching for suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and pistol whipped a witness
Danville police say they are searching for three suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and then pistol whipped a witness who tried to intervene. Police say officers responded to a call for an armed abbey at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Rd.
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
Comments / 0