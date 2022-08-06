Read on sidelionreport.com
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Replacing offensive playmakers key for Dunbar in 2022
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Dunbar had three of the most dynamic offensive weapons in all of Southwest Florida last season. However, all three graduated after leading the Tigers to a 9-1 record and a playoff berth. But you won't find coach Sammy Brown feeling sorry for himself. Brown says the Tigers ...
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
