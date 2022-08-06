ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Mayor Weekly Update August 8, 2022

Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The most immediate and impactful issue today is the upcoming appointment of a new city council member The City is still seeking applications for the Prescott City Council seat that is open due to Councilwoman Jessica Hall’s resignation. The application filing deadline is 5 PM this Wednesday, August 10th. The Council will review applications next Tuesday, August 16th, during an Executive Meeting. There will be a Special Meeting on the following Tuesday, August 23rd, during which Council will interview finalist and vote on the new appointee candidate. The new appointee will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 13th. For those that do apply, I want to thank you now, in advance. Our City needs citizens to step up and serve in many ways, and all are appreciated. Serving on the Council takes a significant time commitment and an ability to look at all issues objectively while representing our residents. Your willingness to serve our community is greatly appreciated.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Water Contamination Response Planning – City of Prescott

Earlier this week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing and City staff members met with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Arizona Dispensary Wins 'Best Dispensary' Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
NEW RIVER, AZ
City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events

Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Safety Improvement Project to Restrict SR 260 for 5 Months Between Payson, Heber

Motorists should expect lane restrictions, 30-minute delays starting Aug. 8. Motorists traveling on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Payson should plan for daytime delays of up to 30 minutes for the next five months as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on a roadway safety improvement project. The project...
PAYSON, AZ
YRMC Foundation Announces 2022-23 Elected Officers

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Foundation Board of Directors has announced its slate of elected officers for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and new directors who have recently joined the board. The officers include Kevin Keighron resuming his prior role as Chair; Pierre Tibi, MD, continuing as Vice Chair, and Bill Sonsin, continuing as Secretary and Treasurer.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
ARIZONA STATE
Congratulations PVPD Officer Corrales As The New SRO

Prescott Valley and HUSD Partner to Provide Additional School Resource Officer. In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer (SRO) to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022 – City Of Prescott

The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
HAVE YOU HEARD YCSO K9 UNIT DOES IT AGAIN

YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run

YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ

