Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The most immediate and impactful issue today is the upcoming appointment of a new city council member The City is still seeking applications for the Prescott City Council seat that is open due to Councilwoman Jessica Hall’s resignation. The application filing deadline is 5 PM this Wednesday, August 10th. The Council will review applications next Tuesday, August 16th, during an Executive Meeting. There will be a Special Meeting on the following Tuesday, August 23rd, during which Council will interview finalist and vote on the new appointee candidate. The new appointee will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 13th. For those that do apply, I want to thank you now, in advance. Our City needs citizens to step up and serve in many ways, and all are appreciated. Serving on the Council takes a significant time commitment and an ability to look at all issues objectively while representing our residents. Your willingness to serve our community is greatly appreciated.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO