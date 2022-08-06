ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect until Monday night in Hudson Valley; storms possible

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

UPDATE: A heat advisory is in effect for the Hudson Valley region until 8 p.m. Monday as heat index approaches 100.

WHAT'S NEW: Although localized flooding is possible, daytime storm coverage is scattered. Heat Index values should be  near 100 degrees on Sunday.

Storm Watch Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect a partly sunny day with a few storms.

WHAT'S NEXT: Humidity brings pop-up storm chances through Tuesday. Afternoon storms will be capable of localized flooding over the next few days but may not be enough to relieve us of the drought.

TODAY: Prepare for a partly sunny day with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but it should be mainly dry with highs in upper-80s and a heat Index near 95 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Rxhz_0h7UntGC00

TONIGHT: This evening it should become partly cloudy, and a lingering shower is possible early in the day with lows in the low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BVkT_0h7UntGC00

SUNDAY: A spotty afternoon shower or storm is possible, but it should be dry for most of the day. Expect temperature highs near 90 degrees though it should feel more like 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144lBx_0h7UntGC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhWBX_0h7UntGC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172UsT_0h7UntGC00

SUNDAY NIGHT: There is the chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening and should drop to the near the low-70s.

MONDAY: It should be more sunshine during the day with a stray evening storm and highs in the low-90s. Thought it should feel more like 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr49G_0h7UntGC00

TUESDAY: Expect a few storms in the afternoon with more cloud cover with highs in the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9rZ1_0h7UntGC00

WEDNESDAY: The day starts off mainly cloudy with a few storms expected later in the afternoon. It won't be as hot but still muggy with highs in the low-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3a6I_0h7UntGC00

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

