Lea Michele Shares Throwback Glee Broadway Set Pic Ahead of Funny Girl Debut

Read on www.eonline.com
Related
Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Madonna and Hillary Clinton, More
Hillary Clinton and Madonna, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just some Hollywood stars who are related — find out their connections and more!
People
Lea Michele Recreates Behind-the-Scenes 'Glee' Photo to Celebrate 'Funny Girl' Broadway Run: 'Dream Come True'
Lea Michele has officially returned to the Great White Way. The Golden Globe nominee, 35, posed under the Funny Girl marquee at August Wilson Theatre in a photo she shared Friday to Instagram after taking over the leading role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway musical revival.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Rare Quotes About Their 3 Kids
Parenting partners! Despite keeping their three children’s lives pretty private, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have given glimpses of their life at home over the years. The couple met in 2006 at a club, and the Oscar winner told Playboy about the magical moment 10 years later. “I had a time in my life when […]
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1