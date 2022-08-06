What these metrics tell investors about Ethereum’s readiness for the Merge

Read on ambcrypto.com
For Cardano, it’s 100 projects and counting, but is that really enough
The biggest use case of a third-generation cryptocurrency is Decentralized Finance, on which Cardano has built its reputation and hype for years. Alas, the result hasn’t been particularly impressive. Especially since in a little under a year, the network has only noted the launch of 93 projects. Now, although another 1048 projects are being built, investors are yet to know which one is on its way to being launched.
Ethereum: What could go right if ETH truly decouples from Bitcoin [BTC]
The king of altcoins has shared a close correlation with Bitcoin since forever. Needless to say, every move made by the king coin has had some impact on Ethereum. That dynamic is beginning to change, however, and this might bear a good result for the second-generation cryptocurrency and its investors.
Bitcoin price prediction 2025 – 2040: Can BTC hit $937K by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Hey, fellow traders and investors! How are your Bitcoin holdings doing? Well my guess is – Not good. While there were...
Miners and ETH 2.0 – Where do they stand now
As we approach the Ethereum Merge, the crypto-community’s opinions have been more vocal than usual. The much-awaited ETH 2.0 will change the blockchain’s consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake model, pushing ETH miners out of business. Apart from the chances of them quitting the mining industry, there is a possibility that they opt for a hard fork in the Ethereum network or also try to switch to a different blockchain.
ETH 2.0 deposit contract crosses the 13M mark ft. a bullish ETH twist
Ethereum‘s much-anticipated Merge continues to see bullish developments over the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. However, unlike on previous occasions, the main ‘OG’ token too has been creating a sense of belonging. Here’s the latest record sheet – Higher highs. Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
MANA is Manna? Decentraland pushes Metaverse market cap, but here’s the caveat
Decentraland, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox are leaders of the Metaverse space. Especially since together, they hold about 40% of the entire market capitalization of Metaverse tokens. With the broader market’s cues turning bullish, these cryptocurrencies were bound to be affected. In fact, led by the Decentraland, their rise pushed the...
Is ALGO a bigger disappointment than BTC, SHIB- Here’s the truth
While most cryptocurrencies have been struggling to recover from the crash of June, many others have been successful in charting significant rallies. However, interestingly, even the ones that didn’t recover still managed to rise higher than Algorand. Algorand makes no move. In the last 30 days, the altcoin has...
Litecoin: Can Twitter trolls affect LTC investors’ portfolio
Litecoin continues to go up the price chart. Its growth has been gradual, unlike Loopring and Flow. And, with this strategy, the altcoin has managed to stay out of the volatile zones. Thus, giving itself room to chart gains without the worry of a reversal. This is one reason why...
MEXC to list AURA network, supporting NFTs adoption for more possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile, and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
Reasons why Solana [SOL] traders could go long this week
The past week has been a spectacle for the Solana community with a host of new features launched. These upgrades can be traced down in Solana-based protocols and the mainnet as well. Consequently, there have been significant changes in the SOL token’s price action during the period under review.
What triggered Cardano’s buying spree for short time
Cardano, one of the most trending assets witnessed immense buying activity within a relatively shorter time frame. But you ask, what was the reason behind the unprecedented spark?. All credit goes to…. Well, different aspects have helped the token reach a significant mark. At the time of writing, ADA traded...
For SHIB, a breakout is coming; here’s the where of it all
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on). As the EMA ribbons overstretched while looking south, sellers pulled Shiba Inu [SHIB] towards the $0.00738-zone following the...
Polkadot: Unraveling the effects of the latest rally on DOT’s technicals
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market-wide sentiment boost aided Polkadot’s [DOT] bulls in getting a grip on the near-term trend. The previous month has been relatively hopeful as the alt finds a position near the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB).
SHIB, yes, but here’s what is going on with Shiba Inu’s DEX
A part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and launched in July 2021, ShibaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX). It facilitates cryptocurrency trading on a peer-to-peer basis. According to the project’s whitepaper, the DEX was launched to provide a “safe place,” one where traders can conduct cryptocurrency transactions.
AXS is bleeding thanks to gamers’ apathy, but Axie might have…
With crypto-backed play-to-earn games on a steady decline since the beginning of the year, many believe that these projects are doomed to fail. A prime example of a play-to-earn gaming project suffering gamers’ apathy is Axie Infinity. Following the 2021 boom, one that saw the project registering record highs, the year so far has been marked by a decline in the growth of the Axie Infinity world.
