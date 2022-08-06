ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-de Blasio administration worker alleges widespread retaliation for discrimination complaints, according to federal lawsuit

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A one-time de Blasio administration employee charges she became the target of retaliation — a practice that she says was widespread during the last mayor’s term — after she filed complaints about racial discrimination on the job, according to a new Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit.

The 114-page class action filing by former Mayor’s Office of Appointments Special Counsel and Deputy Director of Vetting Martha Perez-Pedemonti also cites a hostile work environment during her time at the agency — which ended in Jan. 31, 2020, when she claims she was driven to quit after struggling with mental health issues related to her work.

“As a result of the pressure and ... the ongoing retaliation from MOA, and her MOA colleagues’ warnings of further retaliation if she returned ... Plaintiff resigned from MOA,” the court papers alleged, asking for a jury trial in the case.

Perez-Pedemonti, described in the court papers as “a brown-skinned Hispanic woman,” recounted her first issues shortly after taking the job in 2018 when an agency executive declared “in a harsh tone that there were ‘three Muslims’ in the roster for the newly created Civic Engagement Commission.”

The superior then instructed another official “to take two of them out of contention for the 14 available positions,” the court papers alleged. The lawsuit also claims she was passed over for promotion for a less qualified “light-skinned Caucasian man.”

In another incident, the court papers said, a candidate for another position “did not look ‘Hispanic enough’” for the job — with the remarks eventually taking a toll on Perez-Pedemonti.

“As a result of this work environment, and the resulting increasing frequency of her work-related panic attacks, Plaintiff sought the care of a psychiatrist,” the court papers alleged.

“Her psychiatrist recommended that [Perez-Pedemonti] take [Family and Medical Leave Act] leave to receive treatment for generalized anxiety and associated panic attacks.”

The plaintiff specifically alleged she suffered difficulty sleeping, hair loss, an elevated heart rate, anxiety, loss of appetite and exacerbation of her asthma condition.

In addition to the city, the defendants include former MOA Director Joni Kletter — who served as de Blasio’s campaign treasurer during his 2017 reelection run and two of her male colleagues, Sosimo Fabian and Michael Levario.

“We will review the lawsuit,” said a New York City Law Department spokesman.

According to the suit, Perez-Pedemonti was targeted because of her complaints about discrimination and retaliation in the office, including being passed over for promotions and demoted.

The city was also cited for “a pattern, practice, policy and/or custom of retaliation against employees” making complaints to the city concerning commissioners, agency heads, and/or EEO officers.

The lawsuit also makes a class action claim on behalf of city workers who filed EEO complaints against the city, asking for a reevaluation of complaints previously found to be unsubstantiated.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 10

rabbitrun
2d ago

Now we know why racist Mayor Eric Stymie Adam's wants photos of all future applicants, so he can pick people of his color.

Reply(2)
4
Rapture Ready
2d ago

NYC has always been racist, especially in the government. No one should be surprised.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Top NYC Attorney Joins Dept. of Correction as General Counsel

One of New York City's top litigators, a Harvard and Oxford graduate with decades of government experience, will join the NYC Department of Correction as its general counsel. Paul Schechtman will join the DOC as deputy commissioner of legal matters, the city's jail system said Tuesday. Schechtman is a former...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Hochul defends bail reform as Zeldin challenges her on crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on bail reform Monday, saying there is no evidence it has contributed to rising crime rates. Her remarks came on the day her Republican opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said reforms to solitary confinement rules led to an increase in attacks on corrections officers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
police1.com

NYPD cops leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in

NEW YORK — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ

Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Manhattan Federal Court#Hispanic#Muslims#Caucasian
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily News

A lesson in chaos: A judge’s ruling is going to cause massive problems for the city’s public schools

Because state law requires the city to give the public 45 days’ notice before its Panel for Educational Policy votes to approve the Department of Education’s estimated budget; and because the schools budget estimate is contingent on the mayor’s executive budget, which typically comes out at the end of April; and because schools need to know how much money they’re getting by early June, and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws

NEW YORK -- A New York City landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws is being forced to pay nearly $2 million."They lied, and they cut corners to avoid rent stabilization. While New Yorkers grappled with soaring rents and they struggled to find affordable housing, this company made quick cash by preying on vulnerable individuals and families," Attorney General Letitia James said.James says Ink Property Group bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings and illegally forced out tenants to offer units at market price.In a settlement with the state, Ink must pay $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing and $400,000 in restitution to impacted tenants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy