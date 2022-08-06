ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHcyo_0h7UmzWL00

One of the six police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. She served in a similar role before her promotion Friday.

Gray, who was Black, died after suffering a severe spinal cord injury inside a police van. His death prompted days of unrest .

White was among six officers charged in the Gray case by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Three of the officers were acquitted, and Mosby dropped the charges against the remaining three, including White.

Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges following an independent Justice Department investigation.

In a 2016 interview with the Sun, after her state charges were dropped, White defended her actions.

“I still believe that, when I went to work that day, I did everything that I was trained to do,” she said. “Unfortunately, that day someone lost their life. But I feel like everything I was trained to do, I did.”

White responded to the scene after Gray was already in police custody, to investigate complaints about the arrest, officials have said. Mosby said White was responsible for investigating the arrest but only “spoke to the back of Mr. Gray’s head.” Mosby said White failed to summon a medic or properly assess his injuries.

White said that when she arrived on scene, she saw Gray kneeling in the police wagon and asked him whether there was a problem. White later told investigators that Gray didn't really respond, which she took to mean he didn’t want to cooperate. She said she didn’t see a reason to seek medical attention at the time.

Gray was not secured by a seat belt in the wagon, against department rules. When the van arrived at the Western District, officers said they found Gray not breathing in the back. White then called for a medic. Gray died from his injuries a week later.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Man convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after the fatal shootings of his two teenage daughters in 2008 was convicted Tuesday in the killings that prosecutors said were driven by his obsessive desire for control. Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, so with the conviction, the judge sentenced Yaser Said to life in prison without parole. The teens’ mother, Patricia Owens, told her former husband in a victim impact statement given after the verdict and sentence that she was no longer scared of him. “You can keep those evil eyes on me as long as you want. You will never break me down again,” Owens said. “Nor will you ever be able to hurt another person.”
DALLAS, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy