Los Angeles, CA

What year is it? A hot dog stand, instant coffee, and Back to the Future

By Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez
 3 days ago
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Teleport to Ibiza at This New Santa Monica Rooftop Restaurant

LouLou, a new French-Californian restaurant and lounge, is bringing ocean views and garlicky escargots to the rooftop of Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place, unit 100). The restaurant’s open, breezy design takes influences from husband-and-wife owners Erik and Florence Chol’s travels to Ibiza, Bali, and Mykonos, outfitted with lots of potted greenery, neutral tones, wicker chandeliers, candlelit tables, light wood, and deep cream-colored sofas.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Instant Coffee#Hot Dog Stand#The Hollywood Bowl#Back To The Future#Food Drink#Ktla
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 7th, 2022

Happy Sunday! What are you doing today? Hmmm? Here are some Sunday suggestions!. 21 Days to Ultimate Health and Wellness by Erich C. Nall. Say what? Exercising in Southern California has people exercising in Florida and New Orleans? How is that possible? It’s possible because the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers FREE classes are virtual. The Ultimate Transformations team of Erich and Yvette Nall explain their virtual workout is just a vigorous as the pre-pandemic sessions at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiathroughmylens.com

Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder

Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
GLENDORA, CA
kcrw.com

LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal

In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

A Huge Bavarian-Style Beer Festival Is Coming To SoCal This Summer—And The Waitlist Is Open!

Sip, sing and “proust!” your way through the weekend at the 2nd Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest. You’ll get a taste of the beloved “Volksfest” in Germany with authentic brews like Paulaner Golden Oktoberfest Bier while partaking in boozy traditions. This year’s celebrations will be happening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September ​​23 to October 9, 2022. You’re guaranteed between 4 and 10 hours of fun, depending on the day —and how long you can stay standing.  Once you step inside the ornate 1920s Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach, you’ll immediately be transported to Munich’s charming beer halls. You’ll join fellow lederhosen-clad revelers for a raucous celebration of brews, buzzing with Bavarian spirit, endless pours with performances by a live polka band. As you go from tap to tap, the world-famous host Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will be serving up his signature mix of antics and tricks.
LONG BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
anash.org

Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, 93, AH

Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, a chossid of the Frierdiker Rebbe and Rebbe who served as a shliach to Los Angeles for 45 years and director of the local ‘Kolel Tiferet Zkanim Levi Yitzchok’, passed away. Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, a chossid of the Frierdiker Rebbe and Rebbe who served as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
focushillsboro.com

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA

