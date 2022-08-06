PHOTOS: Georgia football legend Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame induction

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022.

The 2022 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, coach Dick Vermeil, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and defensive lineman Bryant Young.

Richard Seymour played college football with Georgia from 1997-2000. He recorded 9.5 sacks and 223 tackles during his great career with the Bulldogs.

Seymour was the sixth selection in the 2001 NFL draft. Seymour helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls during his time with the franchise. He finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-2012.

Richard Seymour totaled 57.5 sacks in his 12 season NFL career. Seymour additionally racked up 498 tackles including 98 tackles for a loss. He was named All-Pro three straight times from 2003-2005 and was named to the 2000s all-decade team.

Here are the photos from Richard Seymour’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Richard Seymour of the New England Patriots

