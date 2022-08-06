Shinty: Lovat seal Camanachd Cup final berth as Kingussie falter in league

Read on www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
Commonwealth Games: England's men win hockey bronze against South Africa
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men earned a third successive Commonwealth Games hockey bronze medal as they beat...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in squash mixed doubles
England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles.New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.The Kiwis dominated from the start with their only cause of concern being when men’s singles champion Coll caught King with his racket and left her nursing a nasty bruise underneath her left eye.Waller said: “We went out there with the expectations of getting the gold medal.“But they played a great match and...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test
Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in...
Bradford City 2-1 Hull City: Andy Cook helps Bantams upset Tigers
Andy Cook scored two goals in five first-half minutes as League Two Bradford knocked Championship side Hull City out of the Carabao Cup. Cook struck twice just before half-time after an own goal from goalkeeper Harry Lewis had given Hull the lead. First Cook headed home before a corner was...
Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up
Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
ICC Challenge League B: Jersey thrash Bermuda by 206 runs to maintain World Cup hunt
Asa Tribe's maiden international century helped Jersey beat bottom side Bermuda by 206 runs to move up to second place in ICC Challenge League B. Jersey put Bermuda's attack to the sword as 18-year-old Tribe's 101 - in just his second List A match - and Josh Lawrenson's 75 helped them reach 381-5.
Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers
Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Cazoo Open: Callum Shinkwin claims second DP World Tour title with impressive win at Celtic Manor
Shinkwin came through a final-round tussle with playing partners Julien Guerrier and Connor Syme to mix six birdies with five bogeys and post a one-under 70, seeing him end the week on 12 under. The world No 304's closest challenge came from Syme, who carded a three-under 68, while Guerrier...
GOLF・
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
Highfield Princess leads home a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville after fighting off Minzaal and Garrus
The redoubtable Highfield Princess led home a British clean sweep in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday to hand rider Jason Hart a first Group One success. Brilliantly trained by father and son team John and Sean Quinn, the five-year-old displayed typical tenacity to fight off fellow British raiders Minzaal and Garrus with the Wokingham Handicap winner Rohaan charging home into fourth.
Racing League: Frankie Dettori 'a great bonus' for Wales and The West on week two at Lingfield Park
Wales and The West manager Jamie Osborne reveals his runners for week two of the Racing League at Lingfield Park on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Although the bragging rights on the opening night at Doncaster last week belonged to Matt Chapman's London & The South, my own team got off to a very satisfactory start with a third-place finish.
Commonwealth Games: Team Wales boss Nicola Phillips proud of Birmingham performance
Wales chef de mission Nicola Phillips says she is proud of the team that finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games medal table in Birmingham. Wales collected 28 medals with eight golds, six silvers and 14 bronzes. Phillips is not concerned Wales have not matched the record-breaking Gold Coast Games four...
