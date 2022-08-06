Everton vs. Chelsea score: Jorginho penalty carries Blues in drab opening day showdown

Read on www.cbssports.com
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria international, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Arnautovic, Lo Celso, Sane, Sesko, Brozovic
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian) Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail) Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB...
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.
European roundup: Aaron Ramsey scores Nice debut equaliser
Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey was on target again.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Rabiot, Rodriguez, Sesko, Fofana, Werner, Zaniolo
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian) Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish) Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on Manchester United's...
‘Liverpool Think They Can Do It Better Themselves’ - Finance Expert Claims Liverpool Causing Tension Among Other Premier League Sides
Last week The Athletic broke the news that a direct-to-consumer model for television rights was on the table with Premier League sides, a model that could see all Premier League games shown in one place. Finance expert Dan Plumley has claimed that Liverpool is causing tensions with other sides about this.
From 1966 to 2022: two finals a world apart, but Lionesses’ win felt even sweeter | Tony Leighton
Pioneering reporter was a Wembley witness to both Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners and a stunning Euro 2022 victory
Comments / 0