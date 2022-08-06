ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stockport boss Dave Challinor says last-gasp defeat ‘a real sickener’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJuUY_0h7Uke9u00

Stockport boss Dave Challinor labelled Stevenage’s late turnaround as a ‘sickener’ but said his side have themselves to blame for leaving the Lamex Stadium empty-handed.

A dramatic finish saw the visitors go from leading 1-0 with just three minutes to play, to going home pointless.

Jamie Reid was the hero for the home side with the winner five minutes into stoppage time after newly-promoted County had led since Callum Camps’ 58th-minute opener.

A controversial 88th-minute penalty award had given Stevenage a route back into the game when Saxon Earley went down in the box in an incident which also saw Stockport defender Ashley Palmer sent off, and although Challinor was disappointed with the officials, he said his team needed to take responsibility.

“It’s a real sickener for us,” he said. “But it comes on the back of us really, it’s down to us in terms of the goals that we’ve conceded that have ultimately cost us the game.

“There were two poor decisions and we’ve been punished for those decisions in the ultimate manner.

“We knew what we had to deal with in terms of what Stevenage would throw at us and we did that in the main, but I was disappointed around us and how much control we had because we can be better and braver in possession.

“The first time we did have control we scored. We knew that if we played three or four passes we could play through them.

“But ultimately the mistakes, and the decision-making process that people have gone through, have cost us and we go away with nothing.”

Stevenage manager Steve Evans believed momentum shifted through his extensive use of substitutions.

With Stockport’s Will Collar withdrawn with a concussion, both sides were permitted to make six changes under the new EFL rules.

And Evans used his full complement, making all six in the space of 20 second-half minutes as Stevenage threw everything at the visitors to salvage the points, which ultimately proved successful.

“Credit to the boys who came on from the bench, they changed it,” he said. “Some of them made massive contributions.

“We said before the game we’ve got a real good bench here and it may come to that, and it did.

“I’ve never made six substitutions in a game before, but it helped us.

“But we really fought today. In the last five minutes we were absolutely pummelling them and I think we deserved to win it late on, there was only one team trying to score a second goal.”

He also admitted he was impressed with opponents Stockport.

County were playing only their second game back in the EFL and are yet to pick up a point.

“They’re a good side aren’t they, you can see where their big investment has gone, they’ve got good players and they’ve got a particular shape.

“They were better than us in the first half.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hailed the strength of his squad after a side featuring nine changes to Saturday’s starting line-up won 1-0 at Harrogate in the Carabao Cup. Connor Jennings settled matters with a 53rd-minute penalty as County also celebrated their first win back as an EFL outfit following consecutive league defeats against Barrow and Stevenage.
SPORTS
newschain

Cameron Brannagan helps Oxford stun Swansea

League One Oxford shocked Championship outfit Swansea 5-3 on penalties after storming back from two goals down at half-time to force a 2-2 draw. Penalties were earned thanks to Cameron Brannagan’s stoppage-time equaliser, but Swansea should have been out of sight after a dominant first half. Jay Fulton fired...
SOCCER
newschain

Steve Evans salutes Stevenage show as they rock Reading

Stevenage manager Steve Evans praised his side for an “outstanding” first-half display which set up a 2-1 win over Championship outfit Reading in the first round of the Carabao Cup. League Two Stevenage went ahead in the 10th minute through Saxon Earley but Reading, fielding a young side,...
SOCCER
newschain

Late Danny Rose winner helps Stevenage stun Reading in cup

Danny Rose struck a late winner as an inexperienced side slid out of the Carabao Cup first round after a 2-1 home defeat by Stevenage. The League Two outfit dominated a scrappy first half, going ahead early on when 19-year-old loanee Saxon Earley scored from inside the home area. Reading...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Reid
Person
Dave Challinor
Person
Callum Camps
newschain

Paul Hurst admits he enjoyed Grimsby’s comfortable Carabao Cup win over Crewe

Paul Hurst admits he enjoyed watching rampant Grimsby overwhelm Crewe to reach the Carabao Cup second round with a 4-0 win at Blundell Park. Goals from Luke Waterfall, Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne settled the game as Grimsby stand by for a possible date with Premier League opponents in the next stage following their return to the competition this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Robbie Stockdale calm after Carabao Cup upset of Burton

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale refused to go overboard with the Carabao Cup victory against Burton. James Ball’s penalty and Devante Rodney’s stoppage-time clincher finally saw off the League One side. “It was a really positive night for us – but it is just the start,” explained Stockdale, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw. Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockport#Gasp#Better Than Us#Stevenage
newschain

Nigel Clough: Mansfield did not deserve to go out against Derby

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his battling Sky Bet League Two side did not deserve to exit the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle after losing a thriller 2-1 to League One neighbours Derby County. Oli Hawkins levelled for the Stags on 56 minutes after Elliott Hewitt had put...
SOCCER
newschain

Rochdale leave it late to see off Burton

Rochdale left it late before securing their passage through to the second round of the Carabao Cup. Goals in the dying minutes from James Ball and Devante Rodney ensured League Two Dale claimed the scalp of Burton from the division above. With the prospect of a penalty shoot-out looking increasingly...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley eyeing cup draw with rivals Southampton

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup after seeing his troops dump Championship side Cardiff out of the competition. After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russell Martin angry as Oxford comeback stuns Swansea

Swansea boss Russell Martin was fuming after his Championship side squandered a two-goal lead at half-time and lost 5-3 on penalties against League One side Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen put the Swans two up in 25 minutes and they had other good opportunities before...
SOCCER
newschain

Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
newschain

Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

Pete Wild was full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman after he helped Barrow to a Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Championship Blackpool. The tie was settled by the lottery of spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw in normal time, with Lewis Fiorini missing the target to put the visitors into the second round.
SOCCER
newschain

James Waite’s winner helps Newport see off Luton

James Waite scored the late winner as League Two Newport upset Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup first round, winning 3-2 at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters went close twice inside the opening 20 minutes, Louie Watson’s curler missing the bottom corner, while Luke Berry’s blast parried away by Exiles keeper Joe Day.
SOCCER
newschain

Michael Flynn ‘relaxed’ as Walsall waited to break down Swindon

Walsall manager Michael Flynn claimed it was a case of if, not when, Walsall would score against 10-man Swindon. The Saddlers took 79 minutes to get their noses in front through a Danny Johnson penalty after Harrison Minturn saw red on his professional debut for the visitors, before Timmy Abraham wrapped things up with his first Walsall goal two minutes later.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy