Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD

The Uvalde school year is set to start soon and parents want to see more done before then
SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were running high at a special Uvalde school board meeting Monday night. Officials showed their safety and security plans to the public and it left parents asking how they can trust they’ll be utilized after what happened on May 24. They continue to call...
Uvalde County Commissioners approve buying new tactical shields for sheriff's office
SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde County Commissioners approved buying several new tactical shields for the sheriff's office. The commissioners approved spending nearly $55,000 to buy eight shields from Galls, a company that specializes in law enforcement equipment. The Uvalde County sheriff says they only have one shield. During Monday's meeting,...
