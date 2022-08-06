ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Dallas cross country teams prepare for 2-mile meet

The North Dallas cross country teams include Janet Rivas (from left) Lizbeth Castro, Griselda Diaz, Vincent Maya, Kalaeb Haileselassie, Alexis Garcia del Rio, Edgar Martin, and Miguel Solis (front). North Dallas’ cross country team opens the season Thursday with a 2-mile run at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
South Oak Cliff ready to defend state title

DALLAS - South Oak Cliff’s Golden Bears said they are ready to defend their state title as they get ready for the upcoming high school football season. Last season’s victory in the 5A title game marked Dallas ISD’s first football championship in more than 60 years. Head...
Composer and conductor Quinn Mason, a 2015 North Dallas alum, reaches out to the communities he visits

Quinn Mason, who graduated from North Dallas in 2015, is passionate about presenting classical music to the kids in the cities that he visits. (Photo by Cadenza Artists) Quinn Mason, 26, is scheduled to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., in April. Quinn has also composed over 50 classical musical pieces. (Photo by Cadenza Artists)
