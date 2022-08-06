ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sb1iD_0h7Uj89o00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies Saturday.

The Bullard Family Foundation held the 5th annual Back-to-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium.

Manatee County woman wins top prize-winning scratch-off lottery ticket

Crews passed out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

In July, to prepare for the event, 500 volunteers stuffed the bags with writing utensils, notebooks, folders and glue sticks at AMALIE Arena.

During Saturday’s event, Titus O’Neil said, “I was one of those kids that didn’t have much growing up, being a product of a sexual assault, my mother having me young. If it wasn’t for the love and dignity of others there’s a lot of times I wouldn’t have new shoes or a physical or back to school supplies.”

Families who attended could also take advantage of free medical, dental and vision services.

They were also treated to complimentary haircuts, food and entertainment.

According to O’Neil, this year’s bash is critical due to rising price caused by inflation.

“This event is just about people, human beings coming together to serve, to love and to be treated with dignity,” he said.

The former WWE superstar made sure the all the fun started at a very specific time, 9:01 AM.

“The 1 represents unity. I’m all about bringing people together from all walks of live,” he explained.

Learn more about the organization here: Bullard Family Foundation

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Education
Manatee County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Society
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Sports
Bay News 9

Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Titus O'neil
tampabeacon.com

Overcrowding at the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center continues

TAMPA — It’s common for populations to increase during the summer months at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, but this year has been anything but standard. Despite operating multiple successful adoption events, the shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Road remains well beyond capacity for keeping its cats and dogs, said volunteer shelter coordinator Chelsea Waldeck. During a two-day event in late July the shelter took part in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend and placed more than 230 animals.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Volunteers#Charity#Combat#Wwe#Crews#Amalie Arena
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Charities
WFLA

WFLA

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy