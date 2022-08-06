30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies Saturday.

The Bullard Family Foundation held the 5th annual Back-to-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium.

Crews passed out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

In July, to prepare for the event, 500 volunteers stuffed the bags with writing utensils, notebooks, folders and glue sticks at AMALIE Arena.

During Saturday’s event, Titus O’Neil said, “I was one of those kids that didn’t have much growing up, being a product of a sexual assault, my mother having me young. If it wasn’t for the love and dignity of others there’s a lot of times I wouldn’t have new shoes or a physical or back to school supplies.”

Families who attended could also take advantage of free medical, dental and vision services.

They were also treated to complimentary haircuts, food and entertainment.

According to O’Neil, this year’s bash is critical due to rising price caused by inflation.

“This event is just about people, human beings coming together to serve, to love and to be treated with dignity,” he said.

The former WWE superstar made sure the all the fun started at a very specific time, 9:01 AM.

“The 1 represents unity. I’m all about bringing people together from all walks of live,” he explained.

Learn more about the organization here: Bullard Family Foundation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.