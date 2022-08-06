ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

By Anna Ashcraft
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdu5u_0h7UipYF00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and the Revolution Pipeline.

According to the plea agreement, the company pleaded no contest, meaning it will be convicted of the charges and will be presumed guilty of those charges.

Sunoco Pipeline L.P.

Sunoco Pipeline L.P. was charged by a Grand Jury with 48 counts of environmental crimes for its conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The Grand Jury found that Sunoco Pipeline L.P. allowed “thousands of gallons of drilling fluid to escape underground, which sometimes surfaced in fields, backyards, streams, lakes and wetlands. The company then failed to report the losses of fluid to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) numerous times.”

There were multiple drill locations where the drilling fluid contained unapproved additives that entered water — potentially impacting the drinking water of Pennsylvanians who rely on water wells. It is estimated around 8,100 gallons of fluid spilled into Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County unintentionally.

Revolution Pipeline

ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, was charged by a Grand Jury with nine counts of environmental crimes related to its conduct during the construction of the Revolution Pipeline.

A Grand Jury found that ETC ignored environmental protocols and custom plans that were created to minimize erosion and the possibility of a landslide at the site.

It was found that a “lack of erosion control devices contributed to two landslides, one of which contributed to a section of the pipeline that had been insufficiently embedded into the bedrock of the site to separate from the rest of the line.”

Gas escaped from the pipeline, causing an explosion that damaged homes, barns, vehicles, and destroyed over two acres of trees.

The Mariner East 2 Pipeline crosses 17 counties in the southern tier of Pennsylvania. The Revolution Pipeline, a 42.5 mile pipeline that starts in Butler County, is routed through Beaver and Allegheny counties, and connects to a gas processing plant in Washington County.

Part of the plea agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of potential water quality impacts for homeowners from the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The company was also ordered to pay $10 million towards projects that improve the health and safety of water sources along the routes of the pipelines.

As part of the plea agreement:

  • Free review of residents water
    • Anyone who believes their drinking water was impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline can receive a free review of their water supply, including conducting any recommended testing at no cost to homeowners.
  • Free, independent testing of water
    • The PA Office of Attorney General will hire independent, professional geologists to perform this review and any recommended testing. OAG has confirmed these geologists have no background working for Energy Transfer.
  • Required remediation of impacted water supplies
    • If independent testing determines construction of the Mariner East pipeline damaged residents’ water supplies, Energy Transfer’s permits require the company to fully restore safe water.
  • Permanent criminal record for Energy Transfer
    • This conviction will appear on Energy Transfer’s criminal record and can be found anytime the company bids for a new project.
  • Improved water quality
    • In addition to free, independent testing of residents’ drinking water, this plea includes $10 million to make the water sources most damaged by construction cleaner and safer. This funding is more than six times the maximum penalty under state law for the charges we originally brought — and will be dedicated to raising the quality of the watersheds and streams most impacted by pipeline construction above the quality level they were at before construction began.

/NEWS

What Impacted Communities Can Do

Anyone who lives in immediate area of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline was sent a letter in July from the PA Office of Attorney General and the Office of Victim Advocate.

Residents interested in having their water tested should reach out to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by email watertesting@attorneygeneral.gov, phone 570-904-2643, or mail Environmental Crimes Section, 16th Floor, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA 17120.

The deadline to sign up for water testing is Friday, August 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 19

Jared Andrew Shoemaker Jr.
3d ago

I thought pipelines are supposed to be completely safe what gives

Reply(9)
7
Related
butlerradio.com

Owner Of Revolution Pipeline Convicted

A company that owns a pipeline that stretches from Butler County to Washington County has been convicted on charges related to their conduct during construction. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Energy Transfer, which owns the Revolution Pipeline, pleaded no-contest to “repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans.”. During...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf touts lower corporate income tax plan during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf visited the York County Economic Alliance to tout Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate. The Governor’s office says the new CNIT puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% “for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.” Pennsylvania’s […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%

In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Butler County, PA
Business
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
Washington County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Butler County, PA
Government
Butler County, PA
Industry
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Shapiro, the charges are of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
phl17.com

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Water Wells#Erosion Control#Energy Transfer#Etc Northeast Pipeline#The Revolution Pipeline#Pennsylvanians
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Glenn Thompson hosts agriculture summit in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the agriculture community gathered in Centre County on the morning of Monday, Aug. 8 for the fourth annual Agriculture Summit, hosted by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-15). “The question that’s always out there is, “who will be the next generation that will feed us?” Thompson said. Thompson led […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT Announces Application Period for 2022 Rail Freight Grant Programs

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday, Aug. 8 that the application period for the grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) is now open. The grants provide financial and technical assistance to railroads and businesses while promoting economic development. For […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.

Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy