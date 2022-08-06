PSA: last chance to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200 free

Read on www.techradar.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
How to watch Samsung Unpacked live: Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 all likely
One of the biggest tech events of 2022 is nearly here: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is just around the corner and set to kick off August 10, at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. If you have any interest in foldable phones, smartwatches or earbuds...
Flip, Fold, Watch, Buds: 6 things we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked this week
The next Samsung Galaxy product launch is just a few days away; Samsung Unpacked takes place on August 10 and it's when we're expecting to find out about all of the company's upcoming devices. We're not talking about the Samsung Galaxy S23; no, Samsung usually saves its big flagship products...
Samsung One UI 5 beta previews how Android 13 may run on your Galaxy S22
Just a few days before Samsung Unpacked on August 10, the tech giant rolled out an open beta for One UI 5, which could give Galaxy S22 owners a nice little software upgrade. One UI is Samsung's own suite of customization software for its Galaxy smartphones. Its purpose is to, ideally, enhance the user experience on Android phones by making the user interface more appealing to look at and add features that make it easier to use the device. Think of it as a premium version of Android OS. One UI 5 is essentially the software suite's fifth iteration.
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
1Password 8 puts desktop features on its mobile app - but is it enough?
1Password's latest app update bridges the gap between its mobile and desktop versions. Central to the 1Password 8 update are significant customization and ease of access enhancements, (opens in new tab)including a personalized home tab for quick tool access, redesigned Watchtower user interface, and the Collection feature, which migrated from the desktop app to mobile. There are also some minor tweaks such as new icons, typography, and "detailed item views."
Moto G62 is officially teased to launch on August 11
Motorola is launching phones back to back. While the Moto G32 is being launched today, the company has already announced the next launch, the Moto G62. Moto G62 will be launching on August 11, and the teasers for it reveal almost everything we need to know about the phone. The teasers are up on Flipkart (opens in new tab), and just like every other Moto phone, it will be a Flipkart exclusive for online sales. It will also be available on select retail channels.
PSA: Amazon AU now has 1-day Prime delivery for Sydney and Melbourne
At last, Amazon’s free one-day delivery for Prime customers has hit Australian shores. Once limited to customers in major markets like the US and UK, Amazon Prime members in certain areas of Sydney and Melbourne will now also be able to take advantage of this next-day delivery perk… but it’s only on eligible items.
I tested LG's new Dolby Atmos earbuds against AirPods – and they're wild
Perhaps you know of LG's lineup of competitively-priced true wireless earbuds, called LG Tone (followed by a letter and some numbers). Even if you haven't yet had the pleasure, you need to hear more about the company's new flagship LG Tone Free T90, because the head-tracked Dolby Atmos is wild.
Hands on: Formovie Theater 4K projector review
The Formovie Theater is an affordable 4K ultra short throw projector offering better overall performance than its pricier competition. With a great-sounding built-in Bowers & Wilkins audio system and Android TV smart interface for streaming, the Theater is an all-in-one A/V system – just add a screen and you have a home cinema.
Picktime review
We consider Picktime one of the best appointment scheduling apps for every business. The company behind Picktime (opens in new tab) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA. It was founded in 2018 as an alternative appointment scheduling solution for enterprises in an already-crowded market. So far, it has attracted over 1 million users from 100+ countries.
Fnatic Streak 65 LP review
The Fnatic Streak 65 LP is at first glance sleek and stylish with its stunning RGB and aluminum body – and the more you explore, the more it impresses. Its custom Kailh Switches are snappy, accurate, and a joy to use; its sound dampening efforts are appreciated. It’s clear it was designed by professional gamers for professional gamers.
Your Amazon wedding registry definitely isn't as private as you think
Amazon gift registries are a treasure trove of personally identifiable information, and due to some glaring security flaws, one that needs no keys, experts have warned. Findings from The Intercept found anyone is able use these registries to find out all kinds of sensitive information about people around the world, living - and even those that are yet to come to this world.
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
The Apple VR headset better not cost as much as five Oculus Quest 2s
A new report about the rumored Apple VR headset predicts that it’ll set you back upwards of $2,000 (£1,655 / AU$2,875) – roughly five times what Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 costs. While Apple has yet to officially talk about its rumored Apple VR headset, various leaks...
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review
We’ve tested many low-profile keyboards, but the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro may have just beaten them all with its short actuation distance, ultra-low-latency connectivity, and its low-profile linear optical switch that feel fantastic to type on. Whether you’re gaming or typing, this gaming keyboard does most of the work for you.
AirPods cases might support USB-C sooner than you think
Apple AirPods of all flavors might see USB-C charging cases in 2023. Noted analyst and generally reliable rumor monger Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Tuesday that he expects "Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023." If accurate, this comes as something of a surprise because most...
Explore everything with the incredible Canon EOS R10
Whether on the street or in the studio, shooting spectacular stills or capturing vibrant video, the Canon EOS R10 can help you explore every creative possibility. It’s designed to give you more: more speed, more intelligence, and more control. It’s the perfect partner for photographers and creatives who want to explore more.
There's never been a worse time to buy an Oculus Quest 2
Recently, my partner and I met up with some friends to enjoy a summer barbeque – making the most of the good weather while we could. But, as is often the case in the UK, it wasn’t long before the sun hid behind the clouds and our outdoor party was rained off.
