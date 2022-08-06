PSA: last chance to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200 free

Motorola is launching phones back to back. While the Moto G32 is being launched today, the company has already announced the next launch, the Moto G62. Moto G62 will be launching on August 11, and the teasers for it reveal almost everything we need to know about the phone. The teasers are up on Flipkart (opens in new tab), and just like every other Moto phone, it will be a Flipkart exclusive for online sales. It will also be available on select retail channels.

RETAIL ・ 22 HOURS AGO