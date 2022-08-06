HPD investigates Greenville Road accident

Read on whopam.com
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver attempted to turn onto Elmo Road and hit two signs and a guy-wire for a utility pole. A passenger in the car was taken by...
whopam.com
Man who was shot in abdomen officially charged in Logan County burglary
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen August 1 has been arrested for an alleged burglary in Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville is the man who allegedly forced his way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
wkdzradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
whopam.com
Small child drowns in Stewart County
A small child drowned in a small swimming pool Sunday evening in Stewart County and a man was arrested on multiple charges. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and EMS responded to 128 Botany Lane just after 6 p.m. for the possible drowning of a three-year old child and no other details on the incident are provided.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
whopam.com
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road that injured two people. Hopkinsville police say 25-year old Calvin Merritt of Hopkinsville was northbound and attempting to turn left onto Stone Valley Drive just before 1 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle operated by 26-year old David Saltsman of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
wevv.com
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down on Trenton Road, hundreds without power in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Power outages have taken out traffic signals up and down Trenton Road, according to emergency dispatch. The storm has caused over 500 power outages for CDE Lightband, mainly in north Clarksville. The Trenton Road traffic signals are out at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, at...
lite987whop.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident
A shots fired investigation Sunday night on North McPherson Avenue led to the arrest of a local man. An arrest citation for 34-year old David Colgin of Hopkinsville says officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of North McPherson about 9:15 p.m. and investigation determined Colgin had allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the air during an altercation with another individual.
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
