Read on www.mymotherlode.com
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County
Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Child Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident in Modesto Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Modesto on the night of Saturday, August 6, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street close to Bellenita Park in west Modesto. Details on the Hit-and-Run...
3 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in Merced County. The officials stated that a 34-year-old man from Merced was travelling westbound in a Jeep Patriot. The vehicle veered into the eastbound [..]
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Officer Struck and Injured while Directing Traffic on West F Street [Oakdale, CA]
Police Sergeant Hurt in Auto Collision near Oak Avenue. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m., near the 1300 block on August 3, involving a sergeant and a vehicle. According to initial reports, the sergeant was directing traffic in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived...
Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton
ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.
Child waiting at ice cream truck stop hit in Modesto; CHP looking for driver
MODESTO -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white SUV after a 4-year-old boy was hit Saturday night in Modesto.Around 9:45 p.m., CHP was called to a traffic collision on Donald Street, just east of Hancock Street, where they located the child with serious injuries. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center.The boy was reportedly standing near his caregiver at an ice cream truck stopped in the area when he was hit.Officers are looking for a white Dodge Nitro SUV seen leaving the area westbound on Donald Street at a high rate of speed. They say the driver turned north onto Hancock Street after the boy was hit.The vehicle may or may not have front-end damage from the collision, according to the CHP.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.
mymotherlode.com
Highspeed Chase On Highway 108, Driver Sought
Sonora, CA – A chase involving a reported stolen vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph while being pursued by a CHP officer on Highway 108. A report on Thursday evening of a possible stolen white 1997 Subaru Impreza had a CHP officer heading to the Phoenix Lake area. It was then that they spotted the vehicle heading westbound on Phoenix Lake Road near Resort Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver hit the gas and got onto Highway 108.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced
One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
AOL Corp
Nine miles of Highway 99 south of Turlock will get wider. What to expect in work zone
Work has started on another Highway 99 widening — nine miles of southbound lanes between the Turlock and Livingston areas. The project will add a third lane from the Stanislaus/Merced county line to Hammatt Avenue by fall 2023, the California Department of Transportation said in a news release. It...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested Following Investigation
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy following a recent investigation. TCSO reports that it received a “suspected child abuse report alleging active drug abuse by a parent.”. The agency adds that 33-year-old Timothy Ball, who Tuolumne officials say...
1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Fremont police recover 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters from local business
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department finished a year-long investigation into a local business that yielded at least 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters, it announced in a press release Monday. FPD said that Arrow Recovery, a recycling business on 46025 Warm Springs Road, had been accepting stolen catalytic converters. Arrow Recovery describes its […]
turlockcitynews.com
Parolee Arrested While Riding Around with Ammunition, Narcotics, and Child
At about 10:24 pm Wednesday night, Turlock Police investigators near the intersection of Sixth Street and D Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so they made a traffic stop on it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Jose Lugo, 51,...
Comments / 1