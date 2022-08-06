Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski set for Thursday

Read on www.foxnews.com
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58. Walorski was riding in an SUV with Emma Thomson, 28, a member of her staff, and Zach Potts,...
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.The department’s initial account of the crash was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday...
buzzfeednews.com
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
Indiana taxpayers in line for $200 rebate payments
Indiana taxpayers could soon see a $200 rebate payment coming into their inboxes under new legislation moving through the Statehouse.
AOL Corp
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
CNBC
Large Indiana employers Eli Lilly and Cummins speak out about the state's new restrictive abortion law
Eli Lilly, one of the biggest employers in Indiana, said that the state's newly passed restrictions on abortions will cause it to grow away from its home turf. Cummins, which employs about 10,000 people in Indiana, spoke out over the weekend against the new law as well. Indiana's Legislature on...
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has...
Missouri voters to vote on recreational marijuana in November ballot
A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as...
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal. The House vote displayed a similar division among Republicans seen in the state Senate over exceptions for rape and incest, which remained in the bill when an attempt in the Senate last week also failed to strip those exceptions. Republican Rep. Karen Engleman sponsored the amendment, arguing that even a child conceived in a rape or incest attack deserved a chance at life.
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by torrential flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better." Biden gave a speech to Kentucky residents impacted by the flooding...
Fox News
