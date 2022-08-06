ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Seemingly Boring Topics That I Can’t Believe "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Has Actually Covered Brilliantly

By Hope Lasater
 3 days ago

Since 2014, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been diving into complex, harmful issues with the dumbest humor. I mean that as a huge compliment.

The show has covered many topical, well-known subject matters, and it has also covered things that some people would call "bonkers boring" and "that is so vague, what?" Yet all of it has been brilliant.

Here are 25 topics I can't believe Last Week Tonight With John Oliver has covered flawlessly.

1. SLAPP Suits

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about SLAPP suits.

2. Retirement Plans

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about retirement plans.

3. North Dakota

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about North Dakota.

4. Lead

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about lead.

5. Subway

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about Subway.

6. Corporate Consolidation

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about corporate consolidation.

7. Coal

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about coal.

8. Weather

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about weather.

9. Standardized Testing

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about standardized testing.

10. Stadiums

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about stadiums.

11. Tobacco

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about tobacco.

12. Auto Lending

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about auto lending.

13. Native Advertising

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about native advertising.

14. Credit Reports

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about credit reports.

15. Special Districts

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about special districts.

16. Trucks

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about trucks.

17. Economic Development

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about economic development.

18. Tickets

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about tickets.

19. Net Neutrality

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about net neutrality.

20. Charter Schools

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about charter schools.

21. Infrastructure

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about infrastructure.

22. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

23. Encryption

And here's an image I never expected to see in a story about encryption.

24. Chickens

And here's an image I completely expected to see in a story about chickens.

