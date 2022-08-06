Michigan grad Rich Eisen hilariously trolls Ohio State at NFL Hall of Fame

Less than a month before the Oklahoma Sooners‘ first game of the 2022 season, their wide receivers coach has resigned. That would be Cale Gundy (brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy), who played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990-93, started his coaching career there the next year as a graduate assistant, and had been an assistant there since 1999. On Sunday night, Gundy (seen above during the Sooners’ spring game in April) announced his resignation, saying he did so not to be a distraction after reading a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud off a player’s iPad during a film session this past week:

