Michigan grad Rich Eisen hilariously trolls Ohio State at NFL Hall of Fame

Read on thecomeback.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
thecomeback.com
Bears’ star linebacker makes shocking announcement
It was a tough season last year for the Chicago Bears. They finished the 2021-22 NFL season with a disappointing 6-11 mark. They will look to rebound this year on the back of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, but it seems like they may need to do so without one of their top defensive players after his shocking decision on Tuesday.
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Small forward Scotty Middleton, a 5-star senior, commits to play men's basketball for Ohio State Buckeyes
Five-star senior Scotty Middleton committed to Ohio State on Sunday, becoming the first five-star recruit of the Chris Holtmann era and the Buckeyes' highest-ranked recruit in nine years. Middleton chose the Buckeyes over a final three that included Seton Hall and UConn. "[It was] really everything," Middleton told ESPN. "The...
thecomeback.com
Oklahoma WRs coach Cale Gundy resigns after reading “shameful and hurtful” word off player’s iPad
Less than a month before the Oklahoma Sooners‘ first game of the 2022 season, their wide receivers coach has resigned. That would be Cale Gundy (brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy), who played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990-93, started his coaching career there the next year as a graduate assistant, and had been an assistant there since 1999. On Sunday night, Gundy (seen above during the Sooners’ spring game in April) announced his resignation, saying he did so not to be a distraction after reading a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud off a player’s iPad during a film session this past week:
Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His 2 National Championship Favorites
Every year, the list of teams capable of winning a national championship in college football is a short one. It's up for debate how many teams are on the list this year, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks two teams in particular are above the rest: Alabama and Ohio State. Finebaum...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables gives strong statement after coach’s resignation
On Sunday night, Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the team, saying he did not want to be a distraction after he read a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud off a player’s iPad during a film session last week. During his resignation...
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year
Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
Las Vegas releases updated College Football Playoff national championship odds
There will be college football games this month and Las Vegas oddsmakers are hard at work updating the odds for the top contenders to win the College Football Playoff national title in 2023. While Alabama remains at the top of the list, over the last month, Ohio State has gained...
Jason Garrett Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him About Missing Work
Nick Saban has his savage moments and one of them came back in 2006. Over the weekend, Jason Garrett, who worked as a quarterbacks coach on Saban's Dolphins staff, shared a story about asking to take a day off to see former teammate Troy Aikman get inducted into the Hall of Fame.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Duke lineman’s amazing opera performance
As it turns out, Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Chance Lytle has a very impressive and unique talent – and it has absolutely nothing to do with college football. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman isn’t just a force in the trenches, he’s also a talented opera singer.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations
During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations. Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus'...
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Comments / 0