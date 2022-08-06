Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after weeklong rebound infection

Read on www.cbsnews.com
With hundreds still dying of Covid daily, CDC is sticking to current restrictions
With nearly 500 Covid-related deaths being reported every day in the U.S., on average, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has no plans to ease up on restrictions anytime soon. The CDC is expected to publish an updated summary of its Covid guidance within the next week. According to...
Biden administration planning to extend Covid emergency declaration
The decision is not final, however. And it comes as some officials say it may be time to let it lapse.
CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
Langya Virus: China Detects New Virus in 35 People
The cases have been reported out of the provinces of Shandong and Henan.
Biden Cleared to End COVID Isolation
Aug. 7, 2022 -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second day in a row on Sunday, clearing him to leave isolation. “This morning, the president’s SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative for a second consecutive day,” Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a memo.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases
A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
Biden signs bill to boost U.S. chip production, decrease reliance on China
President Biden has signed the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, designed to help boost manufacturing of computer chips in the U.S. and decrease reliance on overseas manufacturing of the components that power nearly all facets of modern technology. Meg Oliver reports.
Biden signs bill boosting US chip manufacturing as he kicks off victory lap
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at boosting American chip manufacturing as he kicked off a victory lap to celebrate a string of wins in Washington.
Q and A: New variants of COVID-19
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Cases of COVID-19 are once again surging in parts of the U.S., and I'm hearing about different strains, such as the BA.5 and BA2.75 omicron subvariants. What do I need to do to keep my family safe, especially as I prepare to send my kids back to school? My children and I have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster vaccination.
China’s youth face bleak job market as COVID slows economy
BEIJING (AP) — Liu Qian, job-hunting with a new master’s degree, said two employers interviewed her and then said the positions had been eliminated. Others asked her to take lower pay. She is one of 11 million new graduates desperate for work in a bleak job market as...
Forever 16: America's teens succumbing to deadly fentanyl
Makayla Cox, a high school student in the US state of Virginia, thought she was taking medication that her friend had procured to treat pain and anxiety. Makayla had battled anxiety after her parents’ divorce, but things got worse during the pandemic.
The next public health emergency
Facing a groundswell of criticism for its sluggish response to monkeypox, the Biden administration declared a public health emergency on Thursday, potentially unlocking resources to expedite vaccine availability in the U.S. Why it matters: It's likely the first step toward asking Congress for more money, but also allows the federal...
Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare
Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll. About 38% -- which translates to an estimated 98 million Americans -- said rising healthcare prices had caused them to skip treatments, delay buying prescription drugs or pay for their care by borrowing money or cutting back on driving, utilities or food in the past six months.
Biden signs semiconductor bill into law, pouring billions of dollars into U.S. production
Washington — President Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill known as the Chips and Science Act, providing more than $200 billion to boost domestic production of semiconductor computer chips and reduce U.S. reliance on overseas manufacturing of the components that power nearly all facets of modern technology.
Quarantines Cost Students 15 Days in 2021; New CDC Guidance Could Be Gamechanger
Quarantine rules last school year may have prevented COVID from spreading, but they also contributed to high absenteeism, with some students sent home multiple times because they were a “close contact” of someone who tested positive. Students missed an average of 15 days between September and January alone due to quarantines, according to one poll. […]
"I just felt really alone": Monkeypox patient turns to TikTok to document the disease
When California resident Jeffrey Todd found an odd bump on his cheek, he assumed it was a pimple. But after several days, he began to notice a raised ring appearing around the bump. That sent up some red flags. "It looked very much like a picture I had seen on...
