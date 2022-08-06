Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/06/22) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter

Founder of S.A.C.R.E.D. and a foremost voice on agave spirits, Lou Bank joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lou shares the recent event at the National Museum of Mexican Art located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Listen as Lou fills us in on what makes the Museum so special and the ways “Copitas de Sol” is raising awareness and support through local food, spirits and celebration. Lou curated and talks about the mezcal, restaurants, breweries and more that were in attendance that included the team from El Bandido Yankee and cocktail expert and ambassador Ruben Rivillas and Grace Johnson. For more information on the museum, hours, exhibitions and special events go to https://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/

