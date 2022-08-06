Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/06/22) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter

Read on wgnradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company is ready to help get your driveway ready for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company to talk about how to help people get their driveways ready for winter and the financing options they offer to help provide flexibility. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company is now offering financing options for customers!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company to talk about their financing options now available for their customers. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/22: Groupon layoffs, small business hiring, and NIL digital collectibles
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about last week’s surprising jobs report and what it means for the economy moving forward. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Groupon laying off 500 employees, a new ranking of top Midwest cities for startups having Chicago on top once again, and Illinois-based Ulta Beauty launching a VC fund.
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago-area foundations increased grant-making by 52%
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new report says Chicago-area foundations increased their grant-making by 52% in 2021. Crain’s reports the top 25 organizations on its list of Chicago’s Largest Foundations paid $2.78 billion in grants last year. Also,...
Dykstra Home Services has air conditioners ready for you now
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about how now is the time to get air conditioners and Dykstra Home Services has some in stock for you. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
Choose Chicago remains a consistent source for tracking things to do throughout the city
Steve Dale spoke with Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, about various events happening throughout the Chicagoland area this month. For updates on festivals and events in Chicago, visit www.choosechicago.com.
Wintrust Business Minute: Groupon to cut nearly 500 jobs this year
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. We’re learning more about the layoffs at Chicago-based Groupon. The company says most of the nearly 500 jobs cuts will be in technology, North American sales, and merchandise business in Australia. The layoffs represent about 15% of the company’s staff, in a move to cut $150 million in annual costs.
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How much summer weather do we have left?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast and discuss whether the hot, humid temps will return next week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
The 5th Annual Gourmet Expo returns to Chicago for a special Summer Show
Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more. Annette...
What to do if your house is about to get foreclosed
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to walk us through the steps someone should take if their house is about to get foreclosed on. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Will your car lose safety features with 5G switchover?
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s publisher Tom Appel joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions to all things automotive from WGN Radio listeners. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Olivia Newton-John remembered by a former member of her band
Skip Griparis, member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former member of the Olivia Newton-John Band joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the life and legacy of singer/actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away at the age of 73.
A talk with radio legend Tommy Edwards ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with radio legend Tommy Edwards about some of his career highlights and a few of the monumental figures that mentored him throughout the years, ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored...
‘Top Rock Girly Jock’ Connie Szerszen will be making a special appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale spoke with Connie Szerszen ahead of her appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Connie shares a few stories about her time on-air, how she got into painting murals and details about her art studies, and more. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A time-traveling newsman and the cheeps that keep him going
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/09/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at Kass’ time traveling theories, the ‘cheep, cheep’ at the fence, crime strategies in Chicago, and what’s next for Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso prepares for shoulder surgery. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
The National Museum of Mexican Art raises awareness, funds and spirits through culture and cocktails
Founder of S.A.C.R.E.D. and a foremost voice on agave spirits, Lou Bank joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lou shares the recent event at the National Museum of Mexican Art located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Listen as Lou fills us in on what makes the Museum so special and the ways “Copitas de Sol” is raising awareness and support through local food, spirits and celebration. Lou curated and talks about the mezcal, restaurants, breweries and more that were in attendance that included the team from El Bandido Yankee and cocktail expert and ambassador Ruben Rivillas and Grace Johnson. For more information on the museum, hours, exhibitions and special events go to https://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/
Have your furnace checked and cleaned before the cold weather comes
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the importance of getting your furnace checked and cleaned so it is ready to go for the winter. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
WGN’s own John Landecker at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.
