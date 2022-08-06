ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

New attractions highlight list of offerings at San Juan County Fair

By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7oka_0h7UfB9G00

FARMINGTON − Coming off a year in which it attracted record attendance, the San Juan County Fair will return to McGee Park this week with some new attractions and a long list of old favorites.

With the fair's annual kickoff event, the San Juan County Fair Parade, having taken place on the evening of Aug. 5 in downtown Farmington, preparations for the fair itself swung into high gear this weekend at McGee Park. The weeklong event features animal shows; a rodeo; sewing, baking, photography and quilting competitions; concerts; food and drink vendors; a Barnyard Olympics competition; outhouse races, and, of course, a carnival.

Darrin Church, a San Juan County Fair board member, said there was a lot of pent-up demand for the fair after it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and that led to last year's unprecedented turnout. He thinks conditions are ripe for another impressive response this year.

"We're feeling like it's going to be another good year," he said.

The only disappointing element of last year's fair was the fact that the number of animals entered in the various competitions was lower than normal. That was because it wasn't until relatively late in the year – April or June – that it became apparent that the fair could take place as scheduled, by which point many families already had made the decision not to invest in a show animal that year, he said.

But that won't be the case this year, he said.

"Animal entries are up across the board," he said.

In addition to the staple events that serve as the foundation of the fair, Church said organizers have added some new attractions this year, including a series of duck races featuring real ducks in front of the memorial coliseum. A series of hypnosis shows will take place each day during the first four days of the fair.

Church also is looking forward to the outhouse races, in which teams traditionally made up of local football squads or firefighting units build entries that are pushed around an obstacle course.

And there will be an extra concert night this year, he said, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10 when Allie Colleen performs at 8 p.m. at the open air pavilion. Other shows follow at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 with Mark Wills and at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 with Thompson Square, both in the same location. Admission to the concerts is free with paid fair admission.

The San Juan County Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors. Call 505-325-5415.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
horsegulchblog.com

Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry

An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
DURANGO, CO
durangodowntown.com

FOUR CORNERS JAM FEST

AUG 4TH – 6TH | 2022. MUSIC – LATE NIGHT JAMS – YOGA – VW BUS VILLAGE – ART. Welcome to the Four Corners Jam Festival! We are honored and excited to bring 3 days of world class live music, performance art, yoga, outdoor recreation, and so much more to the Tico Time River Resort in Aztec, NM. Bringing multiple genres of music together including Funk, Reggae, Bluegrass, Psychedelic Rock and Afrobeat (to name a few), creates an eclectic and inclusive dance party we can all come together for. The natural beauty of the Animas River Valley at Tico Time provides endless activities for you and your family: Camping, Rafting, SUP, Zipline, Hiking, Waterslides, and more! Join us for 3 days of celebrating this community August 4-6, 2022.
AZTEC, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Juan County, NM
Government
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

FBI offering $5k for information on Shiprock murder

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a four-year-old murder. The body of 67-year-old Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Whitehorse was last seen alive in the Shiprock area in […]
SHIPROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington woman lies to police about being kidnapped

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police say a kidnapping that put the community on edge did not actually happen. Earlier this week, a woman told Farmington police that someone in a black van had kidnapped her on Monday. They say they were uncertain of the validity of what she told them and were actively investigating the […]
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wills
KRQE News 13

Police: Woman orchestrated boyfriend’s murder in Flora Vista

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sierra Collins, 21, is charged with conspiracy and murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, William Johnson. Investigators say Johnson was gunned down in his yard off Road 3400 in Flora Vista on July 24. Surveillance video shows two men getting out of an SUV and immediately opening fire, then fleeing. […]
FLORA VISTA, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
822
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy