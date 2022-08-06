ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests negative for COVID, will isolate until 2nd test shows no virus

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, a week after his “rebound” infection was detected.

The 79-year-old Biden will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test, his doctor said in his latest daily update .

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that the president, “in an abundance of caution,” will continue with the “ strict isolation measures ” used over the past week. He wrote that the president “continues to feel very well.”

Biden tested positive three days after he ended isolation from his first bout with COVID.

The rebound case has kept the president in the White House, but he is slated to visit Kentucky on Monday to view damage from catastrophic flooding . At least 37 people died in the floods that swept through the Appalachian mountain region after as much as 10 1/2 inches of rainfall in just two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLWVE_0h7Uf43Q00
President Joe Biden announced he tested negative for coronavirus.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2Xyb_0h7Uf43Q00
President Joe Biden has planned a trip to Kentucky.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

New York Post

