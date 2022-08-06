ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports projects the Iowa Hawkeyes as a top-five defense nationally in 2022

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gwrl_0h7Uf2Hy00

Brad Crawford of 247Sports is not buying into the idea of Iowa’s defense regressing in 2022 one bit. In his latest ranking of his projected top 10 defenses in the country for 2022 , Crawford has the Hawkeyes high on his list at No. 4 nationally.

One of the pace of play kings in the Big Ten as it relates to exactly what Iowa wants to do, the Hawkeyes mastered turnover margin in 2021 with 31 takeaways, seven more than their next closest competitor in the conference. Absurd. Nine starters return from a defense that swiped 25 interceptions. One of those top veterans is Jack Campbell, who has a chance to lead college football in total tackles if he stays healthy. Riley Moss is back too after earning the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year honors despite missing a quarter of the season with an injury. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has to look at this roster and smile heading into the opener. – Crawford, 247Sports.

It seems that Crawford doesn’t have the same fears about the Hawkeyes’ turnover margin that Maize N Brew has . While Maize N Brew worries about Iowa replicating their success in the turnovers department, Crawford recognizes just how many of those playmakers are returning. It may not be the same absurd amount from last year, but it is safe to assume that with so many players returning, the Hawkeyes will still generate a lot of takeaways.

It isn’t just turnovers that makes Iowa a top unit. They were 13th in the nation in points allowed per game with 19.2. They also only allowed 4.72 yards per play, good for seventh nationally. The Hawkeyes aren’t just a boom or bust defense, taking the ball away but still letting up scores. They can dismantle opposing offenses, and largely did besides Michigan last year. With a ton of playmakers coming back next year, led by star linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss , look for Iowa to potentially be even better on defense this season.

List

Iowa's 2022 importance rankings: Breaking down the schedule's games with the most significance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3v3r_0h7Uf2Hy00

List

The 10 best Big Ten football players the Iowa Hawkeyes will see in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Byrp2_0h7Uf2Hy00

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Greg McElroy says Ohio State winning the Big Ten should be ‘a slam dunk’

Greg McElroy believes that Ohio State could win the Big Ten this year. In fact, the ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback is convinced that the Buckeyes should win the Big Ten. But, he isn’t sure that they are a national championship caliber team. Let’s start with some background on this first… Ohio State was offensively the best team in the Big Ten a year ago, leading the conference with 45.7 points per game. Defensively, however, they were not nearly as dominant. In fact, they were a bit middling. The Buckeyes checked ninth in the Big Ten in total defense (22.8 points allowed...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort

On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Parker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Theo Pinson says D’Angelo Russell was going to commit to UNC

The UNC basketball 2014 recruiting class has already gone down to be one of the best in not only recent memory, but also in the entire program’s history. Not just due to on the court success, but also to what that class meant to the program as the university was going through the NCAA investigation. The three-man class of Justin Jackson, Joel Berry and Theo Pinson played big roles from their first year all the way through their final season at UNC and helped bring home the 2017 National Championship — after playing big roles on the 2016 National Runner-Up team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CFB coaches and oddsmakers agree on the top-4 teams, but not much after that

Futures odds aren’t an exact ranking of how teams are expected to perform because big bets can swing odds and cause teams to leap or drop a few spots. And other factors beyond actual ability can also change the order of odds. However, it isn’t exactly the worst ranking system. By and large, the better the team, the shorter the odds. And the worse a team is, the longer its odds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#College Football#American Football#Maize N Brew
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News sends the Iowa Hawkeyes bowling against N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It’s early and the season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but we do have postseason bowl predictions already underway! It is never too early to start wondering how much time will be needed to be blocked off over Christmas break to watch or travel south for a winter vacation in order to see the Iowa Hawkeyes’ bowl game. Sporting News’ Bill Bender recently came out with his preseason bowl predictions and he has Iowa appearing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on December 30. This says one of two things. Iowa is going to outperform expectations this...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Iowa Hawkeyes as No. 3 nationally in ‘Kicker U’ rankings

As my colleague Jacob Keppen discussed, the Iowa Hawkeyes came in at No. 2 in “Tight End U” rankings per ESPN, albeit that ranking could be argued at the very least. That ranking is a bit questionable as we have seen no other school in the country deliver a pipeline of talent like the Hawkeyes. The Iowa Hawkeyes also find themselves among a list of best schools producing talent at the kicker position. The Hawkeyes come in at the No. 3 school in the country in ESPN’s “Kicker U” rankings. In recent years, the Hawkeyes have had one of the steadiest kicking...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will play their first preseason game Friday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for that game, they released their first unofficial depth chart. It is different than normal depth charts. Rather than what the depth chart might look like on the whole roster,...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fall Ball Takeaways: Physicality ramps up at Oregon Ducks fifth practice

On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet. “We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.” Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Cornhuskers Snapshot Profile: WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

Leading up to the 2022 season, Cornhuskers Wire will be taking a closer look at many players on Nebraska’s current roster. Each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, their career statistics, and what role they will play for head coach Scott Frost this season. Today, we will take a look at wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. Garcia-Castaneda began his college career at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. He then transferred to New Mexico State, where he played for the last two seasons. Garcia-Castaneda transferred to the Cornhuskers in January 2021. Without further...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy