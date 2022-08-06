A Fake Jail Cell, a Real January 6 Defendant, Tears, Prayers, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Far-right provocateur Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) managed to survive a legal challenge to her re-election bid earlier this year, but the cost was high—literally. According to the Greene campaign’s most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, she spent more than $300,000 on legal fees over the last few months. The lion’s share of that money went to the law firm of Jim Bopp, a high-profile anti-abortion attorney who on Thursday caused a firestorm by reportedly suggesting that a 10-year old rape victim who travelled to Indiana for an abortion should have instead given birth.

