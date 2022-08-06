1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

Read on www.ktvu.com
18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
thesfnews.com
Foot Pursuit Leads To Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting transpired during a foot pursuit on the morning of Saturday, August 6, near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. At around 8:00 a.m. that day police tried to detain a suspect for a different crime when the suspect attempted to get away.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings Over the Weekend
A fatal shooting in Oakland late Sunday night marked the third homicide of the weekend in the East Bay's largest city, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized
(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
sfstandard.com
Bystander Video From SF Police Shooting Shows Man Holding Apparent Gun in Tense Standoff
Newly obtained video shows the moment a tense standoff between San Francisco police and an armed suspect in the Mission ended without anyone being struck by bullets despite an apparent exchange of gunfire. The standoff unfolded Saturday morning on Shotwell Street between 17th and 18th streets after police chased a...
Alexis Gabe’s family wants suspect’s mother charged with crimes
Alexis Gabe's suspected killer was seen loading large garbage bags into his vehicle at his mother's house while his mother hosted a karaoke party.
crimevoice.com
Walnut Creek PD arrests man on suspicion of annoying or molesting
Originally published as a Walnut Creek Police Department Facebook post:. “Today, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they were standing in the Target parking lot at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Blvd. The suspect drove a silver Mazda four-door car to their location and attempted to coerce the girls to get into his car with him. The man claimed he needed their help looking for his lost dog.
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
SF police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old Asian community leader
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police arrested a man they believe attacked former city film, arts and immigrant rights commissioner Gregory Chew, who was assaulted the evening of Aug. 2 near 3rd and Folsom streets.RELATED: Demonstrators demand action to combat Asian hate in San FranciscoPolice arrested 34-year-old Derrick Yearby of San Francisco Sunday morning near the corner of 8th and Market streets."Yearby was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of battery with great bodily injury, elder abuse, aggravated assault and also an assault enhancement charge," said SFPD public information officer Kathryn Winters. Chew, 70, a leader in the city's...
Missing person safely located, Oakland PD confirms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who went missing on Monday morning has been safely located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Linda ZeaZeas is no longer a Missing Person,” read the tweet. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, was considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday. Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said. ZeaZeas is a white female,...
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, KTVU has learned. The collision happened at around 4:13 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. There are as many as three patients. Their conditions are not known. At least...
SFist
Early Saturday Shootings Near Downtown Oakland Leave One Dead, Three Wounded, Nightlife Operators Shaken
A pair of shootings came after a night of First Friday partying in Oakland's Uptown District, and one of the shootings, a drive-by on Broadway in the early morning hours of Saturday, left one person dead. The first shooting happened closer to the city's downtown just after midnight, at 12:15...
