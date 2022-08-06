ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde family hesitant going back to school campus

Just like everywhere across the country, parents are preparing their kids for the first day of school. Parents in Uvalde, are feeling a bit more hesitant with concerns about safety at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. One parent, Adam Martinez, has been vocal about more transparency from the school district....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KSAT 12

South Texas continues to show love, support for Uvalde community

UVALDE – In exactly one month from Saturday, Aug. 6, the children of Uvalde will be heading back to school. Some families are still feeling hesitant after the last school year ended in tragedy. Several groups held an event in Uvalde to help the community feel more ready for...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones

SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Principal#Assistant Principal#Uvalde High School
news4sanantonio.com

3D active shooter simulator helps prevent chaotic response to mass shooting event

SAN ANTONIO - How to prevent another chaotic response like the one during the mass shooting at Uvalde is what all law enforcement agencies are looking for. That training on how to coordinate with other agencies is called critical incident management. It’s critical training all first responders should go through, according to Aristides Jimenez, retired Homeland Security agent.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy