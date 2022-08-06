Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD

Read on news4sanantonio.com
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Thanks Bo Jackson Who Donated to the Uvalde FuneralsTom HandyUvalde, TX
An Amazing Outpouring of Support by the Community of Uvalde Helps Teacher Arnie Reyes Heal After School ShootingJames PatrickUvalde, TX
Community members weigh in during open forum of Uvalde CISD special school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD held a special School Board meeting on Monday night to allow members of the community to comment or ask questions about the upcoming school year. Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update at the start of the meeting, and then community members were permitted...
The Uvalde school year is set to start soon and parents want to see more done before then
SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were running high at a special Uvalde school board meeting Monday night. Officials showed their safety and security plans to the public and it left parents asking how they can trust they’ll be utilized after what happened on May 24. They continue to call...
Uvalde family hesitant going back to school campus
Just like everywhere across the country, parents are preparing their kids for the first day of school. Parents in Uvalde, are feeling a bit more hesitant with concerns about safety at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. One parent, Adam Martinez, has been vocal about more transparency from the school district....
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
Fate of Uvalde CISD police chief still unclear months after mass school shooting
"I am wondering what is keeping you? I know, 'due process,' but it's the right thing to do," a parent said on the firing of the chief.
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
South Texas continues to show love, support for Uvalde community
UVALDE – In exactly one month from Saturday, Aug. 6, the children of Uvalde will be heading back to school. Some families are still feeling hesitant after the last school year ended in tragedy. Several groups held an event in Uvalde to help the community feel more ready for...
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones
SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
3D active shooter simulator helps prevent chaotic response to mass shooting event
SAN ANTONIO - How to prevent another chaotic response like the one during the mass shooting at Uvalde is what all law enforcement agencies are looking for. That training on how to coordinate with other agencies is called critical incident management. It’s critical training all first responders should go through, according to Aristides Jimenez, retired Homeland Security agent.
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
