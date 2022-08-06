ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization

By KEN STICKNEY
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 3

Related
theadvocate.com

Opelousas General Hospital hosts 10th Annual Community Baby Shower

New and expectant parents visited Opelousas General hospital Thursday, wandering around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th annual Community Baby Shower. Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and...
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Arnaudville, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Thoughts on idleness, Italian style

As I'm sure you've noticed, this column is designed for cool, youthful hipsters. But ever so often we hear from someone a bit older; say, around retirement age. "Now that I’m retired, people often ask me what I do. I always respond that I practice the 3 Ps religiously — Piddle, Putter and Procrastinate — which I have down to a science.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Eunice, LA USA

I found my heart as my mom was getting gas. I just went through a horrible breakup and nobody knows how I’m making it through as strong as I am. Little things like this is how🤍
EUNICE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlene Richard
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 10, 2022

Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canonization#Beatification#Priests#Plenary Assembly#Lourdes Hospital
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
World War II
theadvocate.com

Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'

Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy