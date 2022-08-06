Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Acadiana Live: Camp Brave Hearts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hospice of Acadiana wrapped up Camp Brave Hearts on Friday. Learn more about their resources here.
Opelousas General Hospital hosts 10th Annual Community Baby Shower
New and expectant parents visited Opelousas General hospital Thursday, wandering around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th annual Community Baby Shower. Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and...
How jars of soil will tie Youngsville murders to America's history of lynchings
A memorial will be held Saturday in Youngsville to remember two Black men who were murdered in the years after the Civil War. The ceremony will include the collection of soil samples, which will be jarred and labeled with the names of the victims, to display at a local memorial and at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
Local man contributes to his neighbor’s effort to bring his mother home
Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.
Smiley: Thoughts on idleness, Italian style
As I'm sure you've noticed, this column is designed for cool, youthful hipsters. But ever so often we hear from someone a bit older; say, around retirement age. "Now that I’m retired, people often ask me what I do. I always respond that I practice the 3 Ps religiously — Piddle, Putter and Procrastinate — which I have down to a science.
Eunice, LA USA
I found my heart as my mom was getting gas. I just went through a horrible breakup and nobody knows how I’m making it through as strong as I am. Little things like this is how🤍
Lafayette girl's Little Queer Library installed, offering free LGBTQ+, banned books
Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library. The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them. "I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a...
Lafayette Attorney portrayed in docuseries about patients being euthanized during Hurricane Katrina
As the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina get closer, what happened at Memorial Medical Center when a doctor was accused of euthanizing patients in an effort to make evacuating easier is being turned into a a docuseries.
A Cecilia 10-Year Old Searches For A Fragment of Family History
When his great-grandfather died of cancer a year ago,10-year old Mason Trahan of Cecilia inherited his golf clubs.But during a Lafayette tournament, Trahan lost his favorite club, a pitching wedge.
Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
Around Zachary for Aug. 10, 2022
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Youngsville woman greeted with surprise wedding during surprise 40th birthday party
It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend. "I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and...
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
