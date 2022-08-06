‘Summer Streets’ returns with extended route to East Harlem

Read on www.ny1.com
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
Manhole fires break out across New York City, heat to blame: ConEd
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several manhole fires broke out across the city Monday night in what Con Edison called a side effect of the ongoing summer heat, as the energy company called on more than 63,000 Bronx residents to scale back their power usage. The FDNY responded to a number of smoking manholes on East […]
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
NY1
Transit advocates rally for better bus service in Brooklyn
Bus lanes are coming to Flatbush Avenue. Transit officials say the plan is for red paint to hit the pavement as soon as next year. “Our streets being made more equitable, accessible, safe, it is long overdue,” Betsy Plum, Executive Director of Rider’s Alliance said. Mayor Eric Adams...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
International Business Times
In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis
In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
NY1
Queens to offer 'guaranteed' weekly curbside composting
New York City will roll out “guaranteed” curbside composting in Queens this fall — a move that will make the borough home to the largest program of its kind in the country, officials said Monday. The city’s Department of Sanitation will start picking up residents’ food scraps,...
NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall
NEW YORK -- Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August.Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.Admission is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 253 West 125th Street. CBS News New York recently heard from Emil Wilbekin, a journalist, media executive and founder of Native Son, the media platform presenting the town hall. Watch their full interview above. CLICK HERE for more information about NYC Black Pride, and HERE for more on Native Son.
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Launches $10M Landlord-Tenant Assistance Program
Funds may be used for Needed Repairs to Rental Properties, In exchange for Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. Furthering his commitment to preserving affordable housing in communities across Westchester, County Executive George Latimer is announcing the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP). LTAP will allow small landlords who own eight units or less, who maintain rent levels that are affordable to residents, to apply for up to $25,000 per unit for repairs to their rental properties. To be eligible, landlords/owners must charge rents that are affordable to households earning between 60% and 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and home improvements may include, but are not limited to, roof replacement, or upgrades to electrical, windows, accessibility ramps, plumbing and heating systems. With $10M available in funds, 400 units can be rehabilitated.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Tto Strengthen Housing Affordability for New York Seniors and Families
Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package aimed at expanding tax relief for New York homeowners, particularly those 60 and over. The package, which was signed alongside members of the State Legislature and advocates, will help to support homeowners - from first-time homebuyers to senior citizens - as inflation, rising costs, and other factors drive a nationwide affordability crisis.
NY1
Chipotle to pay $20M as part of workers' rights settlement
Chipotle will shell out $20 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated thousands of New York City workers’ rights to receive advanced schedules and use paid sick leave, among other protections, officials said Tuesday. An investigation launched by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection in 2018...
magicofmiles.com
Homeless Man Used Stolen Identities to Stay in New York Hotels
Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. The movie “Catch Me If You Can” was based on the true story of a man who lived life...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Subway rider, 73, punched in face on Lower Manhattan train
A 73-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a Lower Manhattan subway train Sunday evening, police said. The victim was on a southbound 2 train at the Park Place station when another man slugged him, according to police.
evgrieve.com
The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park
The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
