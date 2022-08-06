ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook

By KEN STICKNEY
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task

Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Blanco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#College#The Student Health Center#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 7, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative, and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.

Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 7, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative, and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. In a press release,...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy