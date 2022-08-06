ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ukraine War#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'

VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

(Adds U.N., insurance industry, Zelenskiy comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
AGRICULTURE

