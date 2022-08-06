Read on www.agriculture.com
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
Agriculture Online
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
Agriculture Online
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
Agriculture Online
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds U.N., insurance industry, Zelenskiy comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 8-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Adds quote by Ukraine's IAEA envoy, Russia saying it's ready to allow IAEA visit to plant) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Urges international mission to plant by the end of August. * Russia says it's...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Amid global alarm, Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks
(Recasts with Kyiv, Moscow trading blame, adds quotes on IAEA visit) * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Both sides say in favour of visit by nuclear inspectors. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports,...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
(Adds Ukrainian general staff quote in paragraph 18) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal" * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. Aug 8 (Reuters) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called...
Agriculture Online
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
Comments / 0