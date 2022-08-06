WATCH: Wisconsin safety John Torchio previews his senior season

Senior safety John Torchio discusses leadership, being a former walk-on with the Badgers, and the injury to Travian Blaylock.

The Wisconsin Badgers lost several key starters from their top-5 defense in 2021.

One key performer that is back, John Torchio, understands that he will need to step up to continue the Badgers' strong defensive tradition in 2022.

Torchio is a former walk-on out of high school and is one of Wisconsin's top returning playmakers after recording three interceptions a year ago, which tied for a team-high.

While Torchio knows his role will be bigger this season, he is entering fall camp with the same mindset but feeling "a little more sense of urgency" as a senior.

Torchio is also embracing being a leader this season, saying, "it's been a little different, but I've enjoyed it. Getting to be the older guy people look up to, which is fun for me." The California native believes that mentoring others will make him a better overall person and a better player as well.

Travian Blaylock's knee injury from spring practice will undoubtedly exacerbate the need for Torchio to not only lead the safety position but also perform at a high level. "Tre and I came in together, we were probably planning on starting together this year, so I mean, yeah obviously it's, that's with me. Kind of carry him with me when I'm playing."

Over the past three years in Madison, Torchio has been a consistent playmaker for the Badgers. The 6-foot-1 safety has seen action in 26 career games with four starts, recording 41 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups.

When it comes to playmaking, Torchio believes there are two primary factors for his success to this point, saying:

"One, coach [Jim] Leonhard. Played safety in the league, was all about making plays himself, so I think he likes to draw stuff up for our safeties to be able to be in the spots to make plays. So that helps a lot. And then, just growing up I played quarterback growing up, and think that definitely helps. Just like, knowing the mindset of them, what they kind of go through. And so, to flip it to defense, I can kind of think like a quarterback, and flip it to what I'm doing."

Torchio would call defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard "a genius" and believes that the former Wisconsin safety is "the biggest thing for our defense, and amazingly important."

A back-to-back Academic All-Big Ten performer the past two seasons, Torchio is also incredibly smart, a trait that helps him on the field. Graduating with a degree in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics during the spring and currently pursuing a masters in real estate, Torchio is trying to impart his knowledge to the five walk-ons who are attempting to follow the same path to playing time he underwent as a former walk-on.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio at Football Media Day (; 3:34)

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.