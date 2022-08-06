ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WATCH: Wisconsin safety John Torchio previews his senior season

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcw0k_0h7UcY6600

Senior safety John Torchio discusses leadership, being a former walk-on with the Badgers, and the injury to Travian Blaylock.

The Wisconsin Badgers lost several key starters from their top-5 defense in 2021.

One key performer that is back, John Torchio, understands that he will need to step up to continue the Badgers' strong defensive tradition in 2022.

Torchio is a former walk-on out of high school and is one of Wisconsin's top returning playmakers after recording three interceptions a year ago, which tied for a team-high.

While Torchio knows his role will be bigger this season, he is entering fall camp with the same mindset but feeling "a little more sense of urgency" as a senior.

Torchio is also embracing being a leader this season, saying, "it's been a little different, but I've enjoyed it. Getting to be the older guy people look up to, which is fun for me." The California native believes that mentoring others will make him a better overall person and a better player as well.

Travian Blaylock's knee injury from spring practice will undoubtedly exacerbate the need for Torchio to not only lead the safety position but also perform at a high level. "Tre and I came in together, we were probably planning on starting together this year, so I mean, yeah obviously it's, that's with me. Kind of carry him with me when I'm playing."

Over the past three years in Madison, Torchio has been a consistent playmaker for the Badgers. The 6-foot-1 safety has seen action in 26 career games with four starts, recording 41 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups.

When it comes to playmaking, Torchio believes there are two primary factors for his success to this point, saying:

"One, coach [Jim] Leonhard. Played safety in the league, was all about making plays himself, so I think he likes to draw stuff up for our safeties to be able to be in the spots to make plays. So that helps a lot.

And then, just growing up I played quarterback growing up, and think that definitely helps. Just like, knowing the mindset of them, what they kind of go through. And so, to flip it to defense, I can kind of think like a quarterback, and flip it to what I'm doing."

Torchio would call defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard "a genius" and believes that the former Wisconsin safety is "the biggest thing for our defense, and amazingly important."

A back-to-back Academic All-Big Ten performer the past two seasons, Torchio is also incredibly smart, a trait that helps him on the field. Graduating with a degree in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics during the spring and currently pursuing a masters in real estate, Torchio is trying to impart his knowledge to the five walk-ons who are attempting to follow the same path to playing time he underwent as a former walk-on.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio at Football Media Day (; 3:34)

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: Who are some potential breakout candidates for Oregon in 2022?

The Oregon Ducks have hit training camp running and are now preparing for the college football season of 2022. With that in mind we've opened up the mailbag to answer questions on what happens at QB if Bo Nix wins the job this year, where does Dontae Manning sit at cornerback and are we sleeping on his star potential, what breakout candidates could emerge this season, plus what concerns are there at recruiting with some high profile recruits choosing other schools, and could the Ducks lose five-star commit Jurrion Dickey?
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
529
Followers
340
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy