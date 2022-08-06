ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster.

Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.

Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit Detectives, the SWAT Team, and members of the U.S. Border Patrol searched the residence on the 800 block of Largo Road at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The following was found at the property:

  • 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags
  • Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana
  • 1.4 grams of cocaine
  • Two AR-15 rifles
  • Two Glock handguns
  • Assorted pills without prescriptions
  • THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper
  • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster

Both men were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

