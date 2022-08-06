New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio

Read on www.90min.com
MLS Week 24 best players - ranked
Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt
It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
Pat Noonan praises FC Cincinnati after victory over Philadelphia Union
FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium, as goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal propelled the team to their first win over the Eastern Conference leaders in eight matches. Cincinnati’s victory also snapped the Union’s five-match winning streak, achieving what teams like Inter...
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Wolves confirm Goncalo Guedes signing on five-year deal
Valencia have sold winger Goncalo Guedes to Wolves.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
Julian Araujo confirms desire to move to Europe
With transfer rumors on the rise, LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo confirmed his desire to move abroad. The defender has quickly proven himself as one of the brightest young talents of Major League Soccer, becoming an integral part of LA Galaxy and earning appearances with the Mexican national team. He...
New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher
The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
