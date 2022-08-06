Local artists showcase their works at Second Annual Niles Art Fest

Read on www.wfmj.com
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Warren Italian American Heritage Festival
4:00 p.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony. 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. - Cultural heritage displays in the square. 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. - Rex Taneri Band in the Anheuser Bush Beer Tent. 6:30 p.m. - Tiny King and Queen Pageant on Main Stage. 8:00 p.m. - Miss Warren Italian Fest Pageant on Main...
Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo
The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday.
Several back-to-school giveaways this weekend in Youngstown
Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Lifeguard Academy, City partner to bring back 'Senior Learn to Swim' after 40 years
A partnership between the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy and the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back a program after a 40-year absence. The two groups will partner to bring Senior Learn to Swim back to the Northside Pool. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy will teach the class starting on August...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's Stop 25 Reunion offers food, music and something for everyone
The Stop 25 Reunion has been happening for decades, a triennial event that offers vendors selling goods, food, music and a car show. The two-day event begins Friday with more than 20 vendors and will continue until around midnight. One of the event coordinators, Deborah McElroy Gordan, said that Youngstown...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon
From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately -- something you'd expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now -- 119 years later -- the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
WFMJ.com
YSU receives $5 million total in gifts from Marion G. Resch Foundation
Youngstown State University has reaches $5 million in total donations from the Marion G. Resch Foundation. The Foundation reached this threshold with its most recent gift of $400,000 designated for scholarships in the 2022/23 academic year. For the past 20 years, these funds have supplied scholarships to approximately 2,500 students.
weeklyvillager.com
Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull Hosts Annual Antique Tractor Show
Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania.
WFMJ.com
AT&T grants $20K to improve digital literacy in Youngstown
AT&T is helping a Youngstown non-profit’s mission to improve digital literacy in the Valley. A $20,000 grant from AT&T is designed to enable the Oak Hill Collaborative to provide computer education classes and workshops for students, unemployed or underemployed adults, and seniors. The Oak Hill Collaborative focuses on community...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children's Hospital.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
WFMJ.com
Second Harvest Food Bank still fighting to keep food on the shelves
Two weeks ago, 21 News reported on how barren the shelves are at the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Since then, the community has really stepped up to help, but the food bank is still struggling. "Right now, we are experiencing about 30% of our typical inventory...
WFMJ.com
Stop the violence pray for peace walk sees more teens and kids join, Youngstown - OH
In Youngstown, the series of marches to take back the city and to stop the violence continues to grow. More than 100 people took part in today's anti-violence walk on the city's north side. The events have been growing with more kids and teens taking part. Pastors, Youngstown's police chief...
WFMJ.com
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to speak at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown
One of the world's most recognized action sports figures will take the Stambaugh Auditorium stage as part of Youngstown State University's speaker series. Tony Hawk will be in Youngstown on September 21 at 7 p.m. for the Thomas Colloquium Lecture Series. Hawk began skateboarding at nine years old and turned...
Donation foundation reaches highest level of recognition at YSU
The organization has donated more than $5 million in gifts to the university over the last 20 years.
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgement of farmers markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition.
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
