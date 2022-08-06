ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 WOUR

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

By Yasmin Young
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wour.com

Comments / 16

Denise Coughlin Lee
3d ago

This is not accurate because NYS has been closing jails. And moving inmates all over. Please everyone needs to get out and vote! The HALT Act has caused damage that can’t be undone! Officers are leaving the job because inmates have more rights!

Reply(1)
4
Tawana Logan
2d ago

stop bullying inmates most are there to do time & go home Guards are there by choice & they chose the profession & usually have power struggles and like to take it out on inmates because they cant do it else where

Reply
2
Cassie Johnson
2d ago

how many inmates has been assulted,assaulted, reported talk about that‼️co"s beat the imates,beat the crop out of them ,throw em in the hole 14,15 hours no medical assistance ‼️🙄let's look at this both way now....

Reply(2)
2
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison

New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
EDUCATION
WIBX 950

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
POLITICS
PIX11

NY replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s laws are getting a rewrite: the word “inmate” will be swapped with “incarcerated individual” in state legislation after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Monday. The change is designed to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used to refer to incarcerated individuals […]
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health
96.9 WOUR

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
LE RAY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility

A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
PARISH, NY
WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
WDTN

Cold case: Police exhume N.Y. murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy