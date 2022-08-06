Orange County SC ‘stunned’ as they claim LA Galaxy are trying to evict them behind their back

Orange County SC has said they were “stunned” to learn that the LA Galaxy are trying to evict them from their home stadium in Irvine.

In a fiery statement released on Friday , OCSC said that the Irvine City Council will consider a proposal on Tuesday that will give the Galaxy exclusive rights to the club’s current home of Championship Soccer Stadium.

OCSC, the current USL Championship title holder, said the club is exploring its legal options in response to a proposal it claimed was “developed without OCSC’s input or awareness.”

“Our club is built in Irvine, 100 percent Orange County proud and now under attack,” OCSC owner James Keston said. “We are stunned and extremely disappointed by yesterday’s news that the city could undo all the great work we have done in soccer and in the local community in Orange County.”

The Galaxy announced this week that they will field a team in MLS NEXT Pro beginning in 2023. Though the Galaxy said a venue for the developmental team would be announced in the coming months, OCSC said the MLS side is targeting their current home stadium.

“The USL is disappointed by the news that the City of Irvine would even consider terminating Orange County SC’s tenancy at Championship Soccer Stadium in Great Park and provide exclusive use to the LA Galaxy’s developmental team. In response, we are working closely with OCSC to explore legal and contractual options,” said USL president Jake Edwards.

Pro Soccer Wire reached out to the Galaxy for a statement on the matter, and will update this piece when we have a response.

OCSC has played at Championship Soccer Stadium inside Orange County Great Park since 2017.

