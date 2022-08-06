ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County SC ‘stunned’ as they claim LA Galaxy are trying to evict them behind their back

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJ7sL_0h7UbMiP00

Orange County SC has said they were “stunned” to learn that the LA Galaxy are trying to evict them from their home stadium in Irvine.

In a fiery statement released on Friday , OCSC said that the Irvine City Council will consider a proposal on Tuesday that will give the Galaxy exclusive rights to the club’s current home of Championship Soccer Stadium.

OCSC, the current USL Championship title holder, said the club is exploring its legal options in response to a proposal it claimed was “developed without OCSC’s input or awareness.”

“Our club is built in Irvine, 100 percent Orange County proud and now under attack,” OCSC owner James Keston said. “We are stunned and extremely disappointed by yesterday’s news that the city could undo all the great work we have done in soccer and in the local community in Orange County.”

The Galaxy announced this week that they will field a team in MLS NEXT Pro beginning in 2023. Though the Galaxy said a venue for the developmental team would be announced in the coming months, OCSC said the MLS side is targeting their current home stadium.

“The USL is disappointed by the news that the City of Irvine would even consider terminating Orange County SC’s tenancy at Championship Soccer Stadium in Great Park and provide exclusive use to the LA Galaxy’s developmental team. In response, we are working closely with OCSC to explore legal and contractual options,” said USL president Jake Edwards.

Pro Soccer Wire reached out to the Galaxy for a statement on the matter, and will update this piece when we have a response.

OCSC has played at Championship Soccer Stadium inside Orange County Great Park since 2017.

Related

Sacramento Republic knocks off Sporting KC, continues magical U.S. Open Cup run

U.S. youth international Kobi Henry joins Ligue 1 side Reims in record-breaking USL transfer

Comments / 0

Related
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Announces Six Newcomers to Men’s Basketball for the 2022-23 Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nico D'Augusta, JT Elder, Kellen King, Kevin Simeth, Sage Tolbert and Robert Vaihola will join Spartan basketball for the 2022-23 season, head coach Tim Miles announced on Tuesday. "We are happy to bring this group of fantastic student-athletes to SJSU," Miles said. "This university brings...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
Daily Mail

Shocking moment fireworks show at LA Angels minor league baseball game goes spectacularly wrong as pyrotechnics are launched straight into fleeing crowd

A fireworks display at a Los Angeles Angels affiliate minor league baseball game went spectacularly wrong on Friday night as footage showed pryotechnics being launched straight into the fleeing crowd. Frenzied fans watching the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the affiliate team of the Los Angeles Angels based in Madison, Alabama,...
ANAHEIM, CA
ocsportszone.com

Costa Mesa all-star squad comes up one win short of reaching Pony World Series

Costa Mesa players come off the field during the regional at TeWinkle Park. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Costa Mesa’s Pony 14-and-under baseball all-stars were hoping for a trip to the Pony International World Series, but were denied when they they lost to San Jose 5-3 in the zone championship game Sunday afternoon in West Covina.
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#U S Soccer#Soccer Club#Orange County Sc#Ocsc#The Irvine City Council#Usl Championship#The La Galaxy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy