Eagles training camp: Dallas Goedert looks ready to be a true TE1

Read on www.phillyvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
What to watch for in the New York Giants preseason opener vs New England Patriots
The Brian Daboll era will get underway on Thursday night when the New York Giants take on the New England
NFL・
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Aidan Hutchinson's Michael Jackson moves shine in Episode 1
The long-awaited debut HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions hit our screens Tuesday night. And it wouldn't be a surprise if some brick walls are no longer standing in after Lions fans ran through them. From Dan Campbell's desire to drag teams into the deep water and Aidan Hutchinson's journey to Jamaal Williams' impassioned speech and the experience (and brotherhood) of the coaching staff, fans got a chance to see the men in Honolulu blue and silver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton shows off athleticism in open runs
It is now August in the NBA offseason which means it’s a bit of a dull time in terms of any moves a team will make. However, it does mean that there is plenty of video out where players are putting in their final preparations for the upcoming season.
Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win
J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to undergo elbow surgery
Jason Kelce took a bit of time this offseason before deciding he wanted to continue his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have their All-Pro center back in place, but they will be without him for the time being. The veteran snapper will undergo elbow surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com tweets. While...
Comments / 0