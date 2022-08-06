Read on www.wishtv.com
I know I’ve talked about how much I enjoy work trips on this blog. Every so often, I’ll get asked to go on an overnight trip and I almost always jump at the opportunity. Those days are always some of the longest…clocking in at 14+ hours working but it’s work doing something I really enjoy so I like taking them.
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
KK Kokonaing, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2022, stopped by to tell us about her journey in faith. She is preparing to represent Indiana in the national competition of Miss Teen USA!. KK has made history as the first-ever Burmese-American to win a state Teen USA title. This Fall, she will attend Bethel University and double major in Psychology and Worship Arts. Her ultimate career goal is to work in clinical research as a neuroscientist and serve others in ministry as a worship leader. KK started earning scholarships for college at the age of 14.
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Today’s Tasty Takeout is SmockTown Brewery! Owner Mark Sublette and Bartender Callee joined us from their Greenwood brewery.
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — David Novak, commonly known as The Gadget Guy, stopped by to show us seven new gadgets! Here are his picks:. For cocktail lovers and passionate mixologists, there’s nothing like the Bartesian. This smart high-end cocktail-maker machine is super-straightforward to use, working based on recyclable pre-mixed cocktail capsules that make it easy for you to serve cocktails with the push of a button. Its cocktail capsules already come pre-filled with the exact fresh ingredients that would be necessary to make a high-quality cocktail. The ingredients are automatically mixed by the machine with your spirit of choice. For mixing together its alcoholic beverages with your cocktail capsule, the machine utilizes four 26 oz. Removable Glass Bottles which can hold a selection of up to 4 of your spirits of your choice, such as whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, etc.
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence is opening its doors to new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2024 5-star sets official visit to Bloomington
Nearly four months after the Indiana basketball program extended a scholarship offer to Liam McNeeley, a five-star forward that will be attending Montverde Academy for his senior season, he finally scheduled his official visit to Bloomington from September 23 – 25. As the 2023 recruiting class are nailing down...
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
