INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — David Novak, commonly known as The Gadget Guy, stopped by to show us seven new gadgets! Here are his picks:. For cocktail lovers and passionate mixologists, there’s nothing like the Bartesian. This smart high-end cocktail-maker machine is super-straightforward to use, working based on recyclable pre-mixed cocktail capsules that make it easy for you to serve cocktails with the push of a button. Its cocktail capsules already come pre-filled with the exact fresh ingredients that would be necessary to make a high-quality cocktail. The ingredients are automatically mixed by the machine with your spirit of choice. For mixing together its alcoholic beverages with your cocktail capsule, the machine utilizes four 26 oz. Removable Glass Bottles which can hold a selection of up to 4 of your spirits of your choice, such as whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, etc.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO