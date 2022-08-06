ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

California Man Arrested in Death of 1-Year-Old Found on Train Tracks

By Emily Hernandez
 3 days ago
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities on Wednesday located the body of a 1-year-old lying on train tracks close to where they found his 2-year-old brother wandering around, alone and distressed. The pair were reported missing Wednesday by their parents, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested the man who was supposed to be caring for them, 32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, for murder in the death of the 1-year-old. The toddler was taken to the hospital with a “life-threatening medical emergency” likely related to heat, authorities said. Steele, who is not the children’s father, was supposed to be watching them at a motel, but police were called to a nearby parking lot for a domestic dispute Steele had with a woman he was dating before the boys went missing. The woman allegedly told police her two kids were with a babysitter at a motel close by, and she was later arrested for domestic battery violence at which point the kids were believed to be transferred to Steele’s care.

