Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road

Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
wlip.com
Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble
(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
generalaviationnews.com
Two injured when carb ice contributes to crash
The pilot reported that the Piper PA22’s engine was not developing the expected engine RPMs during the takeoff and initial climb from the airport in Burlington, Wisconsin. He noticed the airplane was not climbing well and may have trouble clearing small trees near the end of the runway. He maneuvered through a low spot in the trees after he realized he did not have sufficient runway remaining to land. He then performed a couple pitch maneuvers in an attempt to gain altitude and airspeed, which resulted in a minimal gain in altitude.
fox32chicago.com
Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, critically injured after crashing car into tree in Lake View
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was critically injured after crashing her car into a tree early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood. The 17-year-old was driving southbound just after midnight in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue when she lost control of the car, jumped the curb and struck a tree, according to Chicago police.
3 Rockford firefighters hurt in blaze
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning. It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire. All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they […]
wjol.com
I-55 resurfacing in Will County begins Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 15. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight and weekend lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with weekend closures starting at 9 p.m. Fridays to 10 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Two years after botched implosion, groups call for air filtration for Little Village residents
CHICAGO - Environmental activists are urging the city to pay for public air monitoring systems and air filtration for residents who live near the site of a dust storm caused by the demolition of a smokestack. More than two years after the demolition of the former Crawford Coal Plant created...
WSPY NEWS
Barn destroyed in Sunday night fire in Kendall Township
A barn on Immanuel Road just south of Walker Road in Kendall Township was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jim Bateman says no one was hurt in the blaze. Approximately four horses were rescued from the barn. Firefighters were called shortly before...
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
fox32chicago.com
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police
CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
