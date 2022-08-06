ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Rise of the UDFAs

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTVv1_0h7UZc4J00

Some of them are starting to flash as Week 2 of camp continues, plus some defensive gems, Jalen Hurts update and more

PHILADELPHIA – The undrafted free agents are starting to show up a little more as the Eagles settle into Week 2 of training camp, doing so with a 90-minute, fully-padded practice on Saturday morning.

Receivers Britain Covey flashed for a second straight practice, Devon Allen had a pair of receptions, while offensive lineman Josh Sills filled in as the second-team left tackle and, unlike Thursday when Kayode Awosika got those reps, quarterback Gardner Minshew actually had some time to throw the ball.

Defensively, cornerback Josh Jobe had himself a day, too.

Jobe, who played at the University of Alabama, where he had two interceptions last year, with two sacks and 11 passes defended in 2020, made two strong pass breaks up.

His first came on Jalen Reagor, whose helmet came flying off as he skied for a high throw from Minshew. Reagor grabbed but was unable to hold on because Jobe wouldn’t let him, pawing at the ball until it squirted loose right before Reagor hit the ground.

Jobe’s second play came against Deon Cain in the end zone. On the play previous to that, Cain had a ball go through his hands in the corner of the end zone, though Andre Chachere was in a good position to make it a difficult catch. Still, it was one Cain should have had.

Not to pick on Cain because he had a really nice concentration catch after James Bradberry came flying in near the sideline to break up a throw, but the ball went into the air for a brief moment, where Cain saw it quickly, contorted his body and made a nice reception going to the ground.

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mh6c6_0h7UZc4J00

Zach Pascal

The Eagles WR is slowly working his way back into practice shape after missing the first week of camp after a bout of food poisoning that saw him lose 16 pounds.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4hjN_0h7UZc4J00

Jason Kelce

The Eagles center always takes time to sign autographs for fans after practice.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30llD5_0h7UZc4J00

Isaac Seumalo

The offensive lineman is entering his seventh year in the league and the last player left from the team's 2016 draft class that included Carson Wentz.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3DRY_0h7UZc4J00

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles head coach spent some time talking with Jason Kelce prior to practice on Day 7 of training camp.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxJGD_0h7UZc4J00

Brian Johnson

The Eagles QB coach talked for about 10 minutes after practice on Saturday, answering questions about Jalen Hurts mostly.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan. Nation Eagles Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6KNx_0h7UZc4J00

Eagles going through pre-practice warmups

It was Day 7 of camp and practice ran for 90 minutes. Up next is the only open practice of summer, coming Sunday night (7 p.m.) at Lincoln Financial FIeld.

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Anyway, Minshew came right back to Cain on the next play after the corner of the end zone shot and had him open on a post pattern, but Jobe showed nice closing speed, diving through the air to swat the ball away before it reached Cain.

As for Covey, it was his second straight strong practice. He made two catches with the second team in the first session of team drills.

His first was easy, but that was only because the shifty 5-8 receiver was able to get wide open and Minshew hit him about 25 yards down the field near the sideline. Covey’s second was more difficult. The pattern was shorter and well defended, but Covey stuck his hands into a tight window to make the catch.

Allen had two catches, one in team drills, the other in 7-on-7, and it was needed after he carelessly dropped a ball when receivers are doing nothing but running routes on air and balls are lobbed to them.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

  • Darius Slay ended Jalen Hurts’ streak of three straight practices without an interception when he rose up during a seven-on-seven drill against Quez Watkins and came down with the pick. Hurts certainly could have thrown the ball a little further for the speedy Watkins to get to it, but Slay took advantage of the underthrow and made an athletic play, a play other cornerbacks in the league may not have been able to make.
  • Kyzir White was a blur on one set of 11-on-11 work, blowing up a screen pass to Miles Sanders right after Sanders made the catch behind the line of scrimmage and breaking up a pass to Dallas Goedert on another.

HURTS

Aside from the interception, the QB was more up than down. He started the first team session of the day with a vertical completion to Goedert on a nice throw that would have picked up big yards. Or so it looked.

“It was just all vertical,” said Goedert. “The running back ran an option route in the middle … The safety went down with the back, and I was able to get deep up the seam.

"After the play was over (the safety) said he would’ve smacked me, and I said it would’ve hurt him a lot more than it hurt me. So it was Jalen going through the progressions and getting it where it needed to be.”

Hurts followed that up with a nice throw to Brown over the middle.

Brown then showed why he is so dangerous after the catch when he stiff-armed Kary Vincent not once, but twice. Not just stiff-armed, but slapped Vincent in the helmet the first time, then, after Vincent continued his pursuit, walloped him again in the helmet.

Just physical stuff from Brow there.

DEVELOPMENT WORK

  • Carson Strong threw a touchdown to Keric Wheatfall against Mario Goodrich.
  • Josh Blackwell made a nice pass break up in the end zone on a throw from Strong to Covey.
  • JaCoby Stevens made an interception against Strong, stepping in front of a throw intended for Jason Huntley. Stevens also had a solid hit on Wheatfall after Wheatfall made a bobbling catch along the sideline and, on his way out of bounds, Stevens belted him and the ball popped out.

INJURIES

The top two left tackles, Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard missed their second practice with a concussion, while Boston Scott was also out with a concussion, the likely consequence of a vicious hit Marcus Epps laid on him during Thursday’s practice.

Le’Raven Clark once again took first-team reps at LT and looked much better Saturday than he did on Thursday.

Also out were TE Grant Calcaterra, who missed his fourth practice with a hamstring, Greg Ward, who missed his third with a toe injury, and DeVonta Smith, who was out a second day with a groin issue.

Mac McCain was limited with a knee.

UP NEXT

The Eagles will hold their one and only open practice of summer on Sunday night (7 p.m.) at Lincoln Financial Field. The practice is expected to go an hour, and 45 minutes and the players will be in full pads. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10 and all proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Andre Chachere
Person
Jacoby Stevens
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#The Eagles#American Football#Sports#The University Of Alabama
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers

All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
NFL
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy